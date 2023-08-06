Andy Farrell upbeat on injuries as he laments ‘clunky’ Ireland in Italy win

Andy Farrell gave a positive update on Ireland injuries after losing Jack Conan, Craig Casey and Jimmy O’Brien during an attritional warm-up win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

The Italians suffered a succession of major issues, with centre Tommaso Menoncello leaving the field in tears towards the end, but the news on the Irish players was more positive ahead of their warm-weather training week in Portugal.

Farrell was frustrated by his team’s performance, lamenting their inability to turn a huge amount of possession and territory into points but overall he was happy to get up and running with a win.

"They seem not too bad,” he said of the injuries.

"Jimmy’s shoulder has shut down a little bit, that’s happened him before. Jack has lost power in his foot, Craig had a tight back which led to tightness in his hamstring.

"I’m delighted to get the win, it matters to us when we play at the Aviva.

“Probably moreso because of the three lads (CIaran Frawley, Tom Stewart and Calvin Nash) who were making their debuts, they can look back on their debut as a nice memory.

“We all know really that it was a bit clunky to say the least at times; some really good stuff in terms of possession and convert in spades and we weren’t able to convert that. That’s the story.”

Farrell was pleased with the performance of his captain Iain Henderson and star man Caelan Doris who excelled at openside, before playing well when he switched back to No 8 when Conan was taken off.

"Priceless,” he said of the Ulster man’s leadership.

“I wasn’t on the field didn’t see what he said but he led by his actions.

"He’s had a good pre-season, he was a handful and his workrate was top class. When your leader puts in a performance like that, others are inspired and Joe (McCarthy) was beside him and not far behind.

“There’s a few good performances in there; Joe, Tom Stewart – there’s a similarity in that they didn’t go out there hoping that they want to do well, they wanted to make it happen.

"I’m sick of him (Doris) getting man of the match.

“He just keeps getting better and better; we know he’s good at jackalling but he took that through the roof with No 7.

“It doesn’t matter if he makes a mistake or two, he gets on with the job. He’s growing all the time, not just in the way he plays."

Jack Crowley excelled at out-half in the first-half, but switched to full-back in the second-half as Ireland lost control.

He came in for praise from the coach, who was a little less effusive about Ciaran Frawley who played at stand-off after half-time.

"Jack did well, first-half he controlled the game very well,” he said.

"He didn’t overplay too much, there’s a few things we’ll chat about but it’s another exp where he started at 10 and he ran the week. He’ll get massive confidence from that.

“Ciaran, we’ll have a look at the performance of the two of them playing together. We tried to get the two of them playing, not sure that came to fruition. We started the second-half poorly, so we’ll have to look at that as well.”