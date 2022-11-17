Andy Farrell set to reward form with Stuart McCloskey in line for third consecutive Ireland start

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is set to show faith in Stuart McCloskey by rewarding him with a third consecutive start in Saturday’s sold-out clash with Australia at the Aviva Stadium.

McCloskey could start three Tests in-a-row for the first time in his career, as Farrell looks to back the in-form Ulster centre ahead of Bundee Aki, who is available for selection again following the completion of his suspension.

Fresh after making his debut off the bench in the win over South Africa a fortnight ago, and following his first Test start against Fiji last weekend, Jimmy O’Brien is pushing hard to retain his place in the team.

With Hugo Keenan set to return at full-back, O’Brien could switch to the left wing, with Mack Hansen on the right, meaning Rob Baloucoune may drop out of the side.

Garry Ringrose will continue in his usual outside centre role, as he looks to further his budding midfield partnership with McCloskey.

Johnny Sexton, who has left the door open on potentially playing on after next year’s World Cup, has overcome the dead leg that kept him out last weekend, and he will captain Ireland alongside Jamison Gibson-Park.

Up front, the same pack that started the win over the Springboks are in line to be recalled, as Andrew Porter shakes off a knock to join Tadhg Furlong and Dan Sheehan in the front-row.

James Ryan is also back in the mix to take his place in the second-row with Tadhg Beirne, while a familiar looking back-row of Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris looks set to go up against the Wallabies. Farrell will officially name his team this afternoon.

Ahead of winning his 110th cap this weekend, Sexton (37) didn’t rule out the possibility of putting his retirement plans on hold following the 2023 World Cup.

“I just need to concentrate on what’s ahead of me, and that’s all I am doing, concentrating on this season and trying to make the most of every opportunity I get, and please God get to the World Cup and then see what happens,” the talismanic out-half said.

​Possible Ireland team to play Australia on Saturday: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, S McCloskey, J O’Brien; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: R Herring, C Healy, F Bealham, K Treadwell, J Conan, C Casey, J Crowley, B Aki.