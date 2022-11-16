Andy Farrell set for strong hand for Wallabies clash as Ireland stars return to training

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is expected to have a strong hand to pick from ahead of Saturday night’s sold-out clash with Australia at the Aviva Stadium, as several of his key men, including captain Johnny Sexton, have returned to training.

Fears were growing that Sexton was in danger of missing out due to the dead leg he suffered in the win over South Africa, with his Leinster team-mate Ross Byrne recalled to the squad on Monday evening as cover. However, the Ireland skipper was involved in training yesterday.

So too were Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Jimmy O’Brien following their respective knocks. Iain Henderson is also stepping up his return from injury.

The Ireland boss is likely to name a settled team for the visit of a wounded Wallabies side after their first defeat to Italy last weekend, with Farrell’s biggest selection decision over whether to stick with Stuart McCloskey or bring Bundee Aki straight back into the team following the completion of an eight-week ban.

Mack Hansen is set to line out against the country of his birth, and as the winger looks to score a try in his third consecutive game, he admits that he will be doing his best to take the emotion out of what will be a special occasion for the Connacht winger and his family back home in Australia.

“I’m just going to take it like any other game,” Hansen said. “I think if I buy into the story too much, and try to make myself bigger than the game, that’s just when things are going to go wrong.”

“I’m part of an unbelievable Irish team that’s playing good footy. It’s going to be interesting going up against some of my old pals but yeah, it’s just another game and I’m going to treat it that way as well.”