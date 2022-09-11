| 18.2°C Dublin

Andy Farrell needs fast start from provinces – and Munster in particular – for crucial year

Tony Ward

EXPERT VIEW

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree, right, with attacking coach Mike Prendergast. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Wherever your place of origin or whatever your political allegiance, this is a particularly difficult time in all our lives.

Perhaps now more than ever we need our sport. Of course in so many ways sport mirrors life but more than anything it helps us escape reality and, if we’re brutally honest, substitute it with fantasy, most particularly in times of need.

