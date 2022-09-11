Wherever your place of origin or whatever your political allegiance, this is a particularly difficult time in all our lives.

Perhaps now more than ever we need our sport. Of course in so many ways sport mirrors life but more than anything it helps us escape reality and, if we’re brutally honest, substitute it with fantasy, most particularly in times of need.

I am in no position of substance to enter the argument on club v county in Gaelic games; however, there is a massive sporting void in this part of the world and it seems impossible to deny. So I’ll stick with those areas in which I am more at ease when saying thank God for rugby as it makes its way back and season 2022/’23 kicks into gear.

Even the fourth most popular field game on this little island finds itself in a strange place as the number one rugby playing nation in the world – an extraordinary achievement by any standard and a fantastic reflection on the current coaching management under Andy Farrell.

What we witnessed in New Zealand back in July was one of the greatest achievements ever, if not the greatest, by an Irish representative team in international sport. And please note we are talking team achievement as against individual success over so many years.

So in looking ahead with excitement and well-founded optimism, bear in mind that this time next year the 2023 World Cup in France will already be under way. Unfortunately, the premature draw (made three years out) has provided us with a number of hurdles from hell.

Specifically, it sees Ireland effectively drawn alongside South Africa, New Zealand and the host nation with but one to qualify from that quartet for a place in the final four. And no we are not getting ahead of ourselves here, but it is assuming we manage to overcome Scotland, Tonga and Romania, not to mention the ’Boks in our Pool.

Indeed if ever an international game set for the Autumn Series is taking on a life of its own it is the meeting set for the Aviva on November 5 when the reigning world champions come to town. There is no such thing in international rugby as a friendly; however, even as Test games go this one is massive in terms of preparation, physical, mental, and emotional, for St Denis on September 23, 2023.

Our performance in New Zealand, specifically in Tests two and three, has taken Irish rugby, and this group in particular, to another level in terms of respect globally. The South African international – our first of the November series – is of equal status to the Test series in New Zealand and demands a comparable level of performance.

That means all four provinces delivering a level of performance from the off that sees Farrell and his management team being able to pick liberally from the best of all four, knowing that individually and collectively as units they will deliver to that Test standard if they go up a level up again.

It is an achievable objective although still undeniably over-reliant on Leinster rugby as of now. So yes from the get-go we want to see all four provinces press that winning button.

The URC is the bread and butter and will be treated accordingly but on a personal level I single out one province or in modern parlance ‘club’ and without the hint of an apology for doing so.

What has transpired in Munster over the last six years has been a disgrace with both the IRFU and the Munster Branch/Munster Rugby indicted. We’ll stop short of suggesting the lunatics have been running the asylum, but in all honesty it has been demoralising for players and supporters – of which I am proudly one – alike.

At least in the 17 months of the Rassie Erasmus reign there was the significant and substantial vocal presence of Jacques Nienaber with water bottle in hand on the sideline.

He was the driving force as almost every player of that abbreviated era will testify. As for their replacements when Erasmus and Nienaber were recalled for national service, the less said about Johann van Graan and Stephen Larkham the better. Good luck to them at Bath and the Brumbies respectively.

Graham Rowntree now has the space and authority to be his own man. He and Denis Leamy will ensure old forward standards will be maintained, but the key to Munster’s future and, outside of Ireland winning the World Cup in 12 months’ time, my earnest wish is to see Munster under Mikey Prendergast adapt like almost every other club of consequence to the modern game.

I am excited at the prospect and yes of course it will take a little bit of time to tweak the Farrell/Mike Catt formula a level down. The pushover try still has its place but only its place. And dare we suggest the great friendship between Prendergast and Paul O’Connell is no bad thing for province and country going forward.