Andy Farrell names settled 42-man squad for Rugby World Cup training camp as Joey Carbery misses out

There are four uncapped players on the panel in Ciarán Frawley, Jamie Osborne, Tom Stewart and Calvin Nash, all of whom have previously been part of the squad.

There is no place for Joey Carbery who was left out of the Six Nations squad and has been out of favour at Munster, with Frawley, Jack Crowley and Ross Byrne backing up captain Johnny Sexton.

The Grand Slam winning coach has opted for 20 backs and 22 forwards, bringing in six props who are all likely to make the plane given there’s a 33-man squad to be picked at the end of August.

He’s gone for four hookers and 12 back-five forwards who will battle it out for places on the plane across the training window which opens on June 19 and features training camps in Ireland, Portugal and France with warm-up games against Italy, England and Samoa.

Half of the squad are drawn from the Leinster team that finished the season in disappointment, while the expected bounce for Munster players from their URC success has not quite materialised, with Nash forcing his way in on a day of disappointment for Shane Daly, Jean Kleyn, John Hodnett and Jeremy Loughman as Keith Earls comes back from injury.

Prop Loughman is a particularly surprising exclusion given his rival Dave Kilcoyne is picked despite currently being third in the pecking order.

Jacob Stockdale gets the nod in the back-three, but there’s no place for Jordan Larmour who has been a regular in Ireland squads in the last year.

Robert Baloucoune is another surprise omission, with Leinster’s Osborne one of a couple of players whose versatility helps get him over the line.

Eighteen of the squad were at the last World Cup in Japan.

“It is exciting to announce our extended training squad for the first phase of Rugby World Cup preparations, and we’re looking forward to assembling in Dublin next month to hit the ground running as a group,” Farrell said in an IRFU statement.

“It’s pleasing to see that selection has been as tough as ever, as real quality players have initially been unfortunate to have missed out. I’m sure that camp will be competitive enough as we grow minds and bodies and look to push on with our game from last season.

“In the meantime, it’s important that we freshen up for a busy and exciting summer ahead, so we’re ready to get to work on 18th June and build towards the Bank of Ireland Nations Series and to France beyond that.”

Largely, Farrell has picked along expected lines with every player having been involved in previous tournaments under the current coach.

Ireland’s World Cup training squad:

Back-three (7): Keith Earls (Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster);

Midfield (5): Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster);

Out-halves (4): Ross Byrne (Leinster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster);

Scrum-halves (4): Caolin Blade (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster);

Hookers (4): Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tom Stewart (Ulster);

Props (6): Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster);

Second-row (6): Ryan Baird (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster);

Back-row (6): Jack Conan (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).