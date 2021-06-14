Andy Farrell invests in future as experienced trio left out of Ireland's summer squad

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named his squad for the upcoming tests against Japan and USA

Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Keith Earls have all been given the summer off by Andy Farrell who has named 11 uncapped players in his squad for the summer internationals against Japan and the United States.

James Ryan will take over as captain for the July Tests which will see Joey Carbery make his return to the green jersey for the first time since 2019.

Leinster's Harry Byrne replaces his brother Ross in the 37-man panel, with Billy Burns the third out-half in the group.

Will Addison is another returning player who has not played for Ireland for almost two years, while his uncapped Ulster colleagues Robert Balacoune, Tom O'Toole and Nick Timoney are called up.

Timoney is one of a slew of new faces in the back five of the scrum, with Munster's Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherly involved as well as Connacht's Paul Boyle and Leinster's Ross Molony.

Leinster prop Peter Dooley also gets the call-up, while Connacht's Tom Daly and Caolin Blade earn their place in the panel.

Farrell is without his seven Lions tourists and the luckless Andrew Porter who suffered an eve of tour foot injury that ruled him out.

Ronan Kelleher is currently training with the Lions in Jersey, but he'll report to Ireland duty on June 22.

Ireland play Japan on July 3 and the USA on July 10 at the Aviva Stadium and it is expected that fans will be allowed to attend the matches.

"We now have two games at home to focus on which will be a good challenge for the group," Farrell said.

"Japan played the Sunwolves at the weekend and will play the Lions the week before we play at the Aviva Stadium and we know the quality of their squad from the World Cup.

"We will assemble as a squad on June 22 and begin our preparations for the two games.

"I know the players will come in eager to make the most of this opportunity to pull on the green jersey and play in front of supporters for at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in 18 months.

"Johnny (Sexton), Cian (Healy) and Keith (Earls) will not be involved in this window as we grow the experience of other players. It will be a great opportunity to see can this group perform at this level."

IRELAND SQUAD

Backs

Back three: Will Addison, Robert Balacoune, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Jacob Stockdale

Centres: Tom Daly, Chris Farrell, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey

Out-halves: Billy Burns, Harry Byrne, Joey Carbery

Scrum-halves: Caolin Blade, Craig Casey, Jamison Gibson-Park

Forwards

Props: Finlay Bealham, Ed Byrne, Peter Dooley, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O'Toole, John Ryan

Hookers: Dave Heffernan, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher

Second-rows: Ryan Baird, Ultan Dillane, Ross Molony, James Ryan (capt). Fineen Wycherley

Back-rows: Paul Boyle, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Peter O'Mahony, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier.

Ireland Summer Test Fixtures

Saturday July 3: Ireland v Japan, Aviva Stadium (KO 1pm), Live on RTE & Channel 4

Saturday July 10: Ireland v USA, Aviva Stadium (KO 7.15pm), Live on RTE & Channel 4