Andy Farrell has a squad of players who understand the Irish system and we’ve never had it so good

The last night on tour is never one that would pass any sleep hygiene test. Avoidance of alcohol, caffeine and screen time on the runway to take-off for a good night’s rest? Think more like the choppers taking off from the roof of the US Embassy in Saigon. If you made it onboard that was an achievement. Sleep was something you could catch up on later.

Neither would Wellington be the worst place for a sign-off. Hardly temperate at this time of year but it has its charms. And for the last few days, seemingly, it was jumping to the beat of a sold-out Test match, a decider in a series where previously issues were settled well before the last lap. This came via a circuitous route.

“It looked ropey after the first week,” Josh van der Flier said in the immediate aftermath of yesterday’s thrilling conclusion. That was a pretty good summation from a man who could have been forgiven for not stringing together a coherent sentence.

True, the flanker had an enforced breather of a few minutes courtesy of Andrew Porter’s yellow card in the second half, but how much fuel do you reckon is left in the tank when you’ve topped the charts with 22 tackles?

We read an interesting piece last weekend about the trials of travel by electric car. Specifically the unbridled terror of being a long way from a power source as the battery runs down at speed. The best bit was that even if you found somewhere to plug in it might not charge your particular chariot.

There was a bit of that in the second half in Wellington. Over the past year and a half Ireland have carved out a reputation as a team who outscore their opponents in the second 40. This is not always as influential as it sounds, for the odd game is gone by the break anyway. But it’s a good habit to have developed.

When asked recently about that trend Johnny Sexton refined it to the importance of winning the third quarter. Well, having been blown out of the water with a 12-point burst from New Zealand in that period, with Porter lucky to be in temporary confinement rather than permanent, you offered up novenas that around the next corner was a power source with the juice to match this sturdy but dusty looking green machine.

Rob Herring’s try provided a surge. But when it seemed the connection would be broken before the battery was saved, up stepped Tadhg Beirne with the look of a man who wasn’t for moving. Beirne might yet get a role in a spaghetti western. He’ll be the one with a cheroot hanging from his bottom lip, and a line to tell the bandits they’d picked the wrong town on the wrong day. The kids will know him simply as Turnover Tadhg.

From the moment we confirmed this tour would be a race with five high hurdles this challenge became a multi-headed beast. First of all, last winter, it allowed Andy Farrell to point into the distance and say: ‘That’s where I’m going to share out the game time, so calm down until that’s done and dusted.’

Over three official Tests and two international-standard games the coach spread the love. On the three Test days he was able to rely on just 17 starters to win the series. He rode his luck on that, as he did on travelling light for back up in specialist positions. When Van der Flier speaks of a ropey first week he’s talking about two defeats from two games and a scary vista unfolding on the injury front.

Yet as they drag themselves and their bags out to Wellington airport today and tomorrow that bit — the period of hunker down and hope for the best — will feel like it was on a different trip with a different group. For every member of the biggest playing and support squad ever to leave Ireland on rugby business will be heading off on their holidays richer for the experience and more valuable as employees.

Some 14 months out from a World Cup this is the tide that lifts all boats. The global — well, as global as rugby gets — gig every four years has become the chaperone for trips behind what we used to call the iron curtain. Every move now is monitored with a view to fitting in with the RWC plan. We even refer to the gaps between tournaments as World Cup cycles.

Andy Farrell was happy to frame this trip in those terms before departure. Our assessment at that point of what would be a successful trip, with a positive knock-on for France 2023, had three elements: win a Test; win one of the two games against the Maori All Blacks; and be competitive in the third Test, specifically to be trading blows in the last quarter.

In fairness to the head coach he deserves to enjoy, and be rewarded for, the historic series win as a stand-alone Irish sporting achievement. You need to spend some time in New Zealand in their winter to appreciate the scale of this climb. It’s a country not short of one-horse towns and sleepy hamlets but from our first spin there, up and down north and south islands 30 years ago, we could see rugby was their GAA.

Every parish had a pitch and mostly they were very well maintained. It’s at the heart of their community. Notwithstanding the current introspection in New Zealand about their grassroots, and indeed their place in the world order — unrelated to Ireland’s tour — winning this series was monumental.

By the time we kick-off the new season, however, we’ll be inferring and extrapolating in World Cup mode. Yesterday is a good starting point on two fronts: the way in which the side stayed competitive to the end of the series; and the performance of the glamorous assistants when called on.

Let’s start with the second. As New Zealand opted for a scrum under the Irish sticks with 10 minutes left and as many points between the teams you were budgeting for a concession of seven points. If Jordie Barrett had another blind spot then possibly only five. It might take four or five phases but surely it would come.

Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Finlay Bealham were in the trenches with water up to their waists. Ireland’s scrum had been a rock, a different landmass to the one we saw in the first Test, that had been unsure and prone to tremors. But this was the second string being asked to deliver their lines word perfect, with the audience heckling. And they produced one of the best set-pieces of the day.

As for the task of staying competitive? When the siege had been lifted after that scrum and the focus shifted to New Zealand’s half the quality of the Irish kick chase to keep them there was first class. This requires mental sharpness as well as lungpower. End of season, end of tour, end of the world stuff.

Then, as if driven by pure muscle memory, Joey Carbery began running the game left and right of the breakdown. He had all the trappings of a 10 looking for a score that he would turn into a one-point win with a conversion from the touchline. Not only did it keep New Zealand on the back foot but it kept referee Wayne Barnes onside too. The message to him was clear: this is a positive exercise, not a negative sequence to get Ireland to the final whistle by any means possible.

All of this is worth celebrating in its own right, but it also has positive implications for the knock out stages of the World Cup. The choreography on that one has Ireland tip toeing out of Pool B behind the Springboks. There is every chance the next partner on the dancefloor will be the hosts, France, before another packed house in Paris.

That will present a higher wall of noise to the Cake Tin yesterday, where the locals were muted for 50 minutes until Porter’s yellow card gave them voice. But surviving that Kiwi comeback is a priceless piece of kit for Ireland’s World Cup baggage.

They will need it. When Andy Farrell named his squad of 40 for this tour he didn’t spring any surprises in the front row. There will be no bolters there between now and next August when he announces his World Cup selection. He can work only with what was on deck for this tour, plus Ronan Kelleher, who will start the November campaign holding the coat of the irrepressible Dan Sheehan, whose footwork saves him any amount of grief from tacklers bent on cutting him in half.

But what the coach has in spades are players who understand the Irish system now and are desperate to be a part of it. We were never slow in this parish to question why Farrell was so long in such a low gear when he took over from Joe Schmidt after the last World Cup. It wasn’t like the job was thrust on him out of the blue, yet it took an age to settle on a few things, like a playing style that worked.

His great achievement is to have arrived in the last 12 months with a squad so keen to buy what he is selling. With Joe Schmidt there was one item on the shelf. Take it or leave it. Farrell has given them the run of the shop and they have rewarded him by turning it into the best window on the High Street. Business has never been so good.