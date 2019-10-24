Sport Rugby

Andy Farrell facing early Ireland blow as scrum-half Marmion considers shock Saracens move

Kieran Marmion could be set for a move to Saracens. Photo by Gareth Everett/Sportsfile
Ruaidhri O'Connor

IRELAND scrum-half Kieran Marmion has emerged as a major target for European champions Saracens.

The Connacht number nine, who missed out on selection for Ireland's squad for the Rugby World Cup despite starting big wins over England and New Zealand during the four-year cycle, is believed to be considering an offer to join the London club next season.

Marmion has a family connection with Saracens; his late father played for the club.

And with Richard Wigglesworth heading towards the end of his career and Ben Spencer ensconced as first choice scrum-half, it looks increasingly likely that Marmion will make the move.

English born and Welsh raised, Marmion played for Ireland 27 times but missed out on selection for the 2015 and 2019 squads.

Marmion is under pressure for his Connacht place from Caolin Blade and is yet to start a game for the province this season.

But if Saracens were to attract his signature it would be a big blow to Ireland's depth at the start of a new World Cup cycle.

