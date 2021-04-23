Andrew Trimble admits he ‘bottled’ singing Amhrán na bhFiann when playing for Ireland

Ireland players, from left, Keith Earls, Donncha O'Callaghan, Rory Best, Tommy Bowe, Mike Ross, Gordon D'Arcy, Conor Murray, Andrew Trimble and Stephen Ferris stand for the national anthems during the 2012 Six Nations Rugby Championship. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Former Ulster and Ireland rugby star Andrew Trimble has admitted he "bottled" singing Amhrán na bhFiann before international games because he was worried about how he would be perceived.

Trimble said he made "enquiries" about singing the song, which is traditionally not sung by Ulster players from a Protestant background, but decided against it after being warned he would "get a hard time" over it.

Protestant players do take part in singing Ireland's Call, written specifically for the all-island rugby team, which is played alongside the anthem when the rugby team is playing in the Republic.

Trimble made the comments while appearing alongside former Armagh GAA star Oisin McConville for a discussion on a shared future in Northern Ireland on the Second Captains podcast.

It comes in the wake of the former Ireland player's appearance on RTE's Claire Byrne Live to discuss Irish unity.

McConville detailed how he was ridiculed for saying "Northern Ireland" instead of "the north of Ireland" during a media appearance.

Trimble said he related to the experience.

"I never sang Amhrán na bhFiann why didn't I, because I always wanted to be connected to the guys left and right of me, I didn't want to be different," he said. "I wanted to be part of the Ireland team and contribute to that and be a part of that as anyone else. I remember I did think about it at one stage and I just bottled it.

"Maybe if people like you and I could stop bottling it maybe that might kind of change the narrative or challenge someone else."

The pair also discussed the recent violence on the streets of Northern Ireland.

McConville said the scenes were "really, really sad" and had led to him questioning how far Northern Ireland had really progressed.

"When you look at the ages of these guys there's absolutely no doubt they don't know why they're burning stuff, throwing petrol bombs at police. That for me is the saddest part of the whole thing," the All-Ireland winner said.

Trimble said one of the flashpoints for the violence was near his home and he had been asked about it by his six-year-old son.

"It's frightening having guys at the side of the road wearing balaclavas. If you go out wearing a balaclava there's only one thing on your mind."

He said Northern Ireland needed a moment like the 1995 Rugby World Cup final when South African President Nelson Mandela awarded to the trophy to captain Francois Pienaar following the end of apartheid. Black South Africans had traditionally not supported the team.

Trimble and McConville both expressed their belief that Northern Ireland was not ready for a border poll on Irish unity.

"Until we understand each other's perspectives and have more of a collective unity I just think ideology is always going to trump values and divide us further," the former Ulster player said.

McConville said he felt nationalists had an unrequited love for the Republic, who does not want them back.

"I don't think the south have any sort of hunger for a united Ireland," he said.

Belfast Telegraph