And the winner is . . . the best and the worst of an eventful rugby year

It’s been quite a year for Irish rugby.

The men’s national team scaled new heights, while the women’s sought to rebuild as they watched a World Cup unfold without them in it.

The four provinces competed well but saw their seasons end in disappointment, however, there were still memorable moments along the way.

Individually, Irish rugby can boast of some remarkable performances on the pitch as Andy Farrell’s side claimed a Triple Crown and won a series in New Zealand before beating Australia, Fiji and world champions South Africa in November.

Josh van der Flier became the third Irishman to win the World Player of the Year award, beating Johnny Sexton who was going for two in four years.

Now, they face the challenge of backing it all up in the most important year.

The World Cup in France looms large, but it can wait for a little while as we dwell on the year just gone and toast the successes of those that made it so special.

​

MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

There can only be one answer here and it’s a testament to Josh van der Flier’s enduring quality that his victory is so emphatic because a couple of other candidates had outstanding years alongside him.

Caelan Doris has been phenomenal, Garry Ringrose outstanding. Tadhg Beirne produced moment after moment of quality, Peter O’Mahony has had the year of his life in green, while Johnny Sexton has been consistently excellent and Jamison Gibson-Park was superb.

Dan Sheehan burst on to the scene and went from strength to strength in becoming a world-leading hooker, while Andrew Porter turned in a succession of breathtaking performances in the No 1 shirt.

Injury held back Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong at times, but they’ve both made major contributions.

But this was Van der Flier’s year, 12 months that proved nice guys can finish first.

The genial Wicklow man turned in a string of sensational performances, weaponising his carrying game while improving his return at the breakdown and maintaining his impressive work-rate in defence.

He’s the full package who cleaned the decks in all of the awards this year.

​

WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

While the men’s side are thriving, the women’s side of the house is a far less impressive place yet there have been a number of players stepping up to the plate to keep the show on the road as the IRFU attempt to rebuild the game.

Second-row Sam Monaghan has been to the fore of everything good Ireland put together this year, leading with physicality and skill despite her relative inexperience.

Operating at Gloucester Hartpury in the Premier 15s in England, she’s gone from strength to strength and is a key part of Greg McWilliams’ plans despite not being part of the professional set-up here.

​

COACH OF THE YEAR

In most other years, Ronan O’Gara would be a shoo-in but Andy Farrell’s achievement in leading Ireland to a Triple Crown and a series win in New Zealand stand alone and are worthy of the gong.

O’Gara’s coaching achievement in leading La Rochelle to victory over Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup final was incredible and put him firmly in the frame to succeed Farrell, but the Englishman is loving life in Dublin and is not going anywhere after penning a new deal.

Farrell is almost guaranteed to lead the Lions in 2025 after putting together such an impressive body of work with Ireland. They were close to a Grand Slam in the Six Nations, while playing an incredible brand of attacking rugby, before ruining New Zealand’s year with their incredible performances on tour.

The way the team played was incredible, their bravery on the ball and strength in defence admirable. By November, there were signs others were working them out but that’s a problem for next year.

This year, he stands alone.

​

BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mack Hansen came from relative obscurity to starring in the Six Nations and locking down a place on Ireland’s wing, while Jimmy O’Brien has made giant strides with Leinster and Ireland, but when it came to sustained impact across the 12 months you can’t look past Dan Sheehan.

He made his Ireland debut in November 2021, but with Rónan Kelleher suffering a succession of injuries the door opened to the young Dubliner and he burst through it.

Sheehan is the full package, bringing speed and footwork that belies his large frame as well as set-piece consistency and a toughness. He also has a sharp eye for the try-line.

​

INTERNATIONAL MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ardie Savea, Eben Etzebeth and Greg Alldritt were all hard done by in the official player of the year awards and it’s the France and La Rochelle No 8 who caught the eye most across a stunning year.

A powerful ball-carrier with hands of gold who also offers a real breakdown threat, the 25-year-old is a Rolls-Royce player.

​

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Although England are the consistent force in women’s rugby, New Zealand’s Black Ferns produced a stunning win on home soil to take the biggest prize in a classic final and their out-half Ruahei Demant was central to the brave way Wayne Smith’s team approached the final.

​

MATCH OF THE YEAR

England’s sensational comeback against New Zealand in November was breathtaking, La Rochelle’s final win over Leinster was jaw-dropping and Ireland’s defeat to France and win over South Africa were high quality, but the Women’s World Cup delivered a final to match anything we’ve seen in the men’s game.

The red card to the Red Roses’ Lydia Thompson definitely had an effect, but New Zealand’s bravery won the day. Their tries were stunning, while their decision to go up and claim a late lineout against the head and deny the powerful England maul was sensational.

It’s over to the men to deliver similar next year.

​

MOMENT OF THE YEAR

When The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ went up around the Aviva Stadium as Munster and Toulouse prepared to go into extra-time was a spine-tingling reminder of the powerful connection the province and its fans have when things are going well.

The day ultimately ended in dramatic disappointment in the penalty shootout and the season tailed off from there, but in that moment the potential of Munster was clear of all to see.

​

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR

On the eve of the home World Cup he did so much to deliver, World Rugby vice-chairman and French Federation president Bernard Laporte was found guilty on corruption charges and handed a suspended prison sentence and substantial fine.

The former France and Toulon coach’s reputation is in tatters as he clings on to the job in the hope his appeal will be successful and, while it’s too late to stop the World Cup from happening, there’s no doubt his shadow will loom large over the tournament next year.

​

WORST LOSER OF THE YEAR

Rassie Erasmus may end up coming out the better of his battles with World Rugby, but his video whining following defeats to Ireland and France did himself few favours with the general public beyond South Africa.

They also had a really damaging effect on referees as Wayne Barnes outlined as the Springboks’ director of rugby released a series of tweets full of faux praise of the opposition poorly disguising the sense of injustice he felt at the officials’ calls.

He eventually copped a ban and brought the governing body to the negotiating table, but it was unedifying stuff.

​

PUNDIT OF THE YEAR

Discounting anyone from this stable, we’re going to go for the lightly raced but always insightful Andy Dunne whose appearances are always enlightening and entertaining.

​

BREATH OF FRESH AIR

New Zealand winger Ruby Tui’s authentic post-match interviews should form part of the media training modules for young players. Her ability to cut through the blandness is unmatched.

​

FAREWELL

... to Eddie Jones. We’ll miss him when the Six Nations rolls around, even if we might never admit it.