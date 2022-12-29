| 5.6°C Dublin

And the winner is . . . the best and the worst of an eventful rugby year

Ruaidhri O'Connor

After a year of rugby union that saw Andy Farrell’s side make history in New Zealand, Mack Hansen emerge from nowhere and Eddie Jones sensationally axed as England head coach, Rúaidhrí O’Connor dishes out his annual awards

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and Robbie Henshaw after their side's victory in the Steinlager Series match against New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

It’s been quite a year for Irish rugby.

The men’s national team scaled new heights, while the women’s sought to rebuild as they watched a World Cup unfold without them in it.

