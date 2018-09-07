For the last 10 days, Irish football has grappled with questions of identity.

Analysis: Rice row now relevant as Irish rugby push to recruit more of the diaspora

Between Declan Rice's decision to withdraw from the national team to consider his international future and Harry Arter's row with Roy Keane, much has been said about the team's reliance on foreign-born players.

As that debate raged, English-born trio Will Addison, Billy Burns and Mike Haley made their provincial debuts last weekend. It is not beyond the realms of possibility that at least one of them will play for Ireland at next year's World Cup.

Addison trained with Joe Schmidt's side in Melbourne last June, while the coach name-checked his former Sale colleague Haley - now at Munster - as he looked towards this season.

Burns had not joined Ulster at that stage, but now he has he comes right into the conversation. His brother Freddie has won five caps for England and he played for the country of his birth at U-20 level, but as a starting out-half at one of the four provinces he instantly becomes an option.

Although the use of the 'granny rule' is nothing new in rugby, the structure of the professional game and the player pathways in place ensured the sport hasn't had to delve into the diaspora too much.

Still, gaps appear on the depth chart and in recent times the IRFU have looked abroad for solutions, utilising the three-year residency rule to add to the selection mix.

When Ireland played South Africa in 2012, Declan Kidney handed South African Richardt Strauss and New Zealander Michael Bent their debuts. Strauss has qualified through residency, Bent has an Irish grandparent.

In the years since, 62 players have made their debuts for Ireland; seven qualified through residency and five through a family member.

When, last year, World Rugby extended the residency period to five years, the 'special project' concept effectively died and the IRFU needed an alternative.

Those in the system like Jean Kleyn and James Lowe could yet go on to wear green, but the likelihood of a player signing this autumn and waiting until 2023 to play Test rugby is unrealistic.

Since the 2015 World Cup, there has been a further push on the need to pick from within Ireland and become less reliant on big names from overseas.

Irish players playing abroad are only considered for national selection in cases of emergency, while home-grown stars are encouraged to move provinces in order to get game-time.

Bringing home Irish players playing abroad is another target, as is recruiting potential Irish internationals like Burns, Haley and Addison.

To do this, the union launched their IQ rugby programme to identify talented players with Irish heritage playing abroad.

Provinces have always had an eye out for Irish-qualified options and the likes of Tom Court, Mike McCarthy, Dan Tuohy and Kieran Marmion have all made their mark; but this move represented a step up in their efforts.

In May 2017, David Nucifora put in place a scouting team of Joe Lydon, Kevin Maggs and Wayne Mitchell to identify and recruit Irish-qualified talent in the UK.

The push had already begun with Ulster's recruitment of England U-20 lock Kieran Treadwell who made his Ireland debut the following month, while this summer's arrivals signalled another step forward.

While the Exiles have long been part of the Irish rugby under-age structure and produced Marmion and Sammy Arnold, they are now receiving additional support in their efforts.

Last month, Maggs coached an IQ Rugby team in the inaugural U-18 Interprovincial Festival in Limerick and, while there were some issues over player release, they were competitive.

Just like the FAI, however, the union are set to find more and more resistance to their increased fishing in English waters.

Fully aware of the threat to their player base coming from the Irish, Welsh and Scottish unions, the English RFU reportedly complained to World Rugby last year and no doubt they will be applying pressure on dual-qualified players to commit to their cause.

The IRFU have stolen a march but, as the recent football examples have shown, the battle for hearts and minds is rarely straightforward.

