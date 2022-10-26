| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

American NIH announcement on head trauma ramps up the issue of exposing children to full-on rugby and all it entails

Brendan Fanning

World Rugby have guidelines for the pro game on contact on the training field – but there is no equivalent here between the IRFU and the schools

Rules and regulations on tackling are reviewed every year Expand

Close

Rules and regulations on tackling are reviewed every year

Rules and regulations on tackling are reviewed every year

Rules and regulations on tackling are reviewed every year

We are getting closer to a debate about the wisdom of full contact rugby for our kids. It pops up on the radar occasionally only to disappear off the screen, overtaken by events higher up the line. That’s how the news cycle works.

Every so often though it forces itself into your world. It could be on a Sunday morning listening to some aroused saddo on the sideline barking about the benefit of “big hits.”

Most Watched

Privacy