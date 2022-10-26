We are getting closer to a debate about the wisdom of full contact rugby for our kids. It pops up on the radar occasionally only to disappear off the screen, overtaken by events higher up the line. That’s how the news cycle works.

Every so often though it forces itself into your world. It could be on a Sunday morning listening to some aroused saddo on the sideline barking about the benefit of “big hits.”

This macho performance is aimed at kids who you might miss if they turned sideways. Or it might be something you witness yourself where one of those big hits causes a whiplash effect that no one signs up for.

But it’s an interesting coincidence that this week’s finding by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) confirming the role of repeated head trauma in the development of CTE pops into the public domain just before the 6th International Consensus Conference on Concussion in Sport kicks off in Amsterdam.

That conference will be followed by World Rugby’s own medical conference, in the same city, which naturally enough has concussion front and centre on its agenda.

In truth the American NIH announcement is more a confirmation than a discovery, but given the size of that operation it’s got heavy traction.

It’s not even clear if that’s what they wanted by getting in line, on paper and on their website, with what other medics around the world have already concluded. Whatever, it ramps up the issue of exposing children to full-on rugby and all it entails.

The truly scary element is that longevity is bad. So it follows that our most decorated players – the game’s warriors and survivors at the highest level – are in greatest danger given their extended time in the firing line.

So why should we be pitching them into the full contact version of rugby so young?

When we first started writing about concussion about 15 years ago the name Dr Robert Cantu kept popping up. He was, excuse the pun, ringing a bell on the dangers of head trauma in sport, specifically America’s NFL which had a pinball feel to some of its games.

He was early on the charge to raise awareness of the connection between repeated bangs in the head and the development subsequently of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

“The risk of CTE starts after five years of football,” he said this week in the Washington Post. “After 14 years there is a ten-fold risk. Eleven years seems to be the tipping point for the highest group.”

Of course it was American football he was talking about, but rugby is hardly on a different planet. Moreover its continuous nature adds to the chances of injury. We chase constantly an increase in ‘ball in play’ time, but it comes at a price. Cantu is clear in his support for delaying full-contact football until high school.

He founded the Concussion Legacy Foundation along with Chris Nowinski, its CEO. We first came across Nowinski, a former wrestler, when he addressed a gathering of consultants in Beaumont Hospital about 10 years ago.

His presentation included some jaw-dropping clips of head-led violence from kids football in the US.

Nowinski now leads a programme titled Stop Hitting Kids in the Head. Its goal is to convince contact sports to park the full-on nature of their games until the age of 14, with 2026 the target date to achieve this.

“Most of these kids are never going to play in the Pros,” Nowinski told the Washington Post. “Why do we want to harm their futures?”

In this country, clubs start the mini rugby cycle at circa six years of age, which is more about social stuff mixed with a bit of rough and tumble than the nuts and bolts of the game.

It remains non-contact via the IRFU’s Play Rugby programme until under eights, and from there until 12s all tackles must be below the waist with the hand-off verboten until 12s, where it’s chest high only. Moreover rucks are limited to three players, graduating to four at 12s.

If tackling is below the waist it promotes offloading which reduces the instance of breakdowns in any case. But you’d be deluded to think below the waist if a safe-zone.

Hips and knees are dangerous weapons. These rules and regulations are reviewed every year. Seemingly there is no clamour for change. Neither is there any data on the injury front.

Instead that starts higher up the chain with the Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance Project (IRIS) covering schools and the All Ireland League.

In 2019 the most common reported injury at senior and junior schools cup competitions was concussion, but for us the astonishing find was that “...a single Junior Cup player would have to play, on average, 34 matches to sustain one injury.”

For the average player to go through such a long spell with just one injury, of any description, is hard to fathom in such a confrontational sport – and junior cup rugby is not for the faint hearted.

Less surprising was that 79 per cent of all injuries at junior cup level occurred around the tackle. While World Rugby have guidelines for the pro game on how much, and what kind of, contact should be carried out on the training field there is no equivalent here between the IRFU and the schools.