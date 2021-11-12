‘Alone You Stand’ – tribute song for Munster legend Anthony Foley to be played at All Blacks match

Hermitage Green singer Barry Murphy has released a song in tribute to Irish rugby legend Anthony ‘Axel’ Foley.

Former Munster rugby player Murphy said writing the song about the late Munster coach was an “emotional” experience.

“Axel was so close to his father Brendan, his love for the game came from sitting in the dressing room with him and my connection with rugby came from the same place, sitting in the Bohemians dressing room with my dad Mick,” Murphy said.

“I feel very connected with that but as soon as I began to try and write I felt this weight.

“That’s why it has taken me so long to do it, because I find it hard to face into the song that has such emotional pulls.”

The song ‘Alone You Stand’ is being released on the fifth anniversary of Foley’s sudden death from cardiac issues and will be played at the Aviva Stadium this weekend during Ireland's Autumn International clash with New Zealand on Saturday, November 13.

All proceeds from the song will be donated to the Orla’s Wild Ways charity, a new project developed by Orla Foley in memory of her late brother.

Orla said she asked Murphy to write a song for the beloved Munster coach after he died.

“Within hours of Anthony’s death Barry called to Anthony’s home and immediately we said Baz, you’re going to have to write a song for Anthony now.

“Every time I met Barry, I would ask how the song was coming along. He would say, ‘Orla, I just have writer’s block, nothing is coming’. Fast forward four years and on Anthony’s anniversary Barry had a beautiful song for Anthony, Alone You Stand, which he kindly donated to the charity fundraiser I had been inspired to undertake in memory of Anthony,” she said.

Orla cycled 3,000km of the Wild Atlantic Way to raise funds for three Irish charities.

“Orla’s Wildways saw me cycle 3,000km of the wild Atlantic way over four months spread out over 10 months dues to the lockdowns and work,” she said.

“So far, we have raised over €9,000 for three wonderful charities CRY, which provide screening and free bereavement counselling for families at risk of Sudden Adult Death, CARI, which provide free support and counselling for the victims of child sexual abuse and their families and the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation.

“It has been a beautiful journey and tribute to Anthony in celebration of all the years we had him on this earth. One of the amazing parts of this journey is the generosity of all the wonderful souls who have helped this fundraiser.”

For further details, see: https://www.idonate.ie/ORLASWILDWAYS