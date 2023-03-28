Allan Temple-Jones replaces Aiden McNulty as Irish women’s Rugby Sevens head coach

The IRFU has announced that Aiden McNulty has left his position as Ireland Women’s Sevens head coach, with Allan Temple-Jones appointed to the role ahead of this weekend’s tournament in Hong Kong.

McNulty has taken up the position of Provincial Talent Coach at Munster.

Temple-Jones was previously Head of Athletic Performance for the Ireland Sevens programme from 2017 to 2021 and returns having spent the last two seasons with the Sharks in South Africa. He will take charge of his first tournament this weekend.

Ireland Women have a first ever Olympic qualification within their sights as they prepare for the final two legs of the Women’s Series.

The Lucy Mulhall-led side are currently sitting in fifth position, but with Olympic hosts France occupying fourth place, Ireland would secure their place at the 2024 Games as things stand.

They head to Hong Kong knowing two more strong performances at the Hong Kong Stadium and in Toulouse in May would put them in a good position to achieve their ultimate ambition.

Ireland are currently 10 points ahead of Fiji, who they face in Pool action in Hong Kong along with Australia and Brazil.

Ireland Men are currently sitting in eighth position after seven Rounds of the 2023 campaign, most recently performing strongly at the Canada Sevens in Vancouver earlier this month, and James Toppings‘ side will hope to bring that momentum into Hong Kong this week (31 March – 2 April).

There are just 11 points between eighth-place Ireland and Fiji, who currently sit fourth, and with four Rounds of the Men’s Series left to play – Hong Kong, Singapore, Toulouse and London – there is still a lot to play for in the weeks ahead.

Ireland have been paired with South Africa, Kenya and New Zealand in Pool D for Hong Kong, with Topping naming a strong 13-player travelling squad, captained by Harry McNulty.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad (HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, Hong Kong Stadium, March 31 – April 2, 2023):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Fergus Jemphrey (IQ Rugby)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Matt McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Liam McNamara (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)(capt)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad (HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, Hong Kong Stadium, March 31 – April 2, 2023):

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Lucy Mulhall Wicklow RFC) (capt)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Ireland Sevens Schedule – Hong Kong Sevens

Friday March 31

Ireland Women v Fiji, 6.04am Irish time

Ireland Men v South Africa, 8.04am Irish time

Ireland Women v Australia, 10.28am Irish time

Saturday April 1

Ireland Women v Brazil, 2.32am Irish time

Ireland Men v Kenya, 4.28am Irish time

Ireland Men v New Zealand, 8.49am Irish time

Sunday April 2

Play-off matches.