The Lions tour had been a pretty meaningless preamble up until Wednesday night in Cape Town.

In terms of a sorbet to cleanse the palate this was as good as it got. A reverse is only something that damages the Lions’ progress, unless they fail to understand how they lost a game — particularly one where their opponents were down to 13 men at a vital stage.

How did the Lions not win that one? I think it came from my being late to watch the match on Wednesday evening that I figured it out. I did not get to sit down and watch the game until 10 minutes before half-time, but the old Sky-Q is great — you can just fast forward through most of the rubbish and focus on the action where the ball is in play.

Remember what our game has become — committee meetings before every lineout; a 45-second masonic order induction course before every scrum; celebrations with dancing girls and high fives every time a try is scored or when somebody picks up a turnover at the breakdown; love-ins when a prop simply does his job at scrum time. Are we getting a clue here?

There were only 28 minutes of actual play time last Wednesday when the Boks were blowing hard and another 10 minutes of ball in play would have readily done for them.

They were ferocious and convincing in the first half but then they were there for the taking in the second. The fact that there was no coup de grace speaks volumes about the Lions’ readiness to take on the Springboks next Saturday.

More phase play, higher tempo and less kicking. It won’t happen next Saturday but that is the way to play.

Before Leinster’s semi-final against La Rochelle in the Heineken Cup, Ronan O’Gara said: “I can’t guarantee my team will win, but the aim of my coaching staff is for the team to perform.” La Rochelle did indeed perform that day.

The Lions performed to a certain level against the A team, but they will need a touch more than a passable attempt at a performance with what they know is coming.

I will be surprised if they are not good enough to win the first Test, but whether they can do that is a completely different matter because there are so many factors at play that makes it just too difficult to call. Wazza, once again must adapt or perish.

When success depends on science and medicine, that is something that a team and its management can only do their best to prepare for. There are three elements that are outside the control of both teams — science, medicine, and the elements. Whichever team can ride their luck with these intangibles will most probably prevail.

It was interesting to observe Alun Wyn Jones’ body language after his shoulder dislocation in Murrayfield against the Japanese. He wandered around all his players in what seemed like a light-hearted mood. There was no shoulder harness, and he did not seem to be in pain. Did they get the shoulder popped back in straight away? What sort of tissue or muscle damage could he have sustained?

A shoulder dislocation can require surgery. However, if it is a classic sub lux, then you may be lucky enough to get back in six weeks. A three-week rehab is practically unheard of, but the man himself and his medical team would not countenance going back only 99 per cent fit.

When your stock in trade is clearing out bodies at the breakdown or felling speeding juggernauts, it is one of those things in top-class sport where you cannot ask those runners to run at your left shoulder instead of the slightly delicate right one.

Jones knows more than anybody else that a reintroduction to the squad and a subsequent reinjury of that shoulder in a theatre where there is no mercy would do some serious damage to the Lions’ morale and esprit de corps.

You do not know until you get out there how the shoulder will hold up. It is a huge gamble, but Wazza in his distinguished career has taken more than a few gambles of this type.

This throw of the dice is worth the risk, because despite the Lions bleating ad nauseum about the amount of quality and leadership in their group, it stands to reason that this is not the case if Conor Murray was chosen out of leftfield with no leadership experience of any kind on his CV.

There are not too many real leaders in the squad. There are plenty of players who know what to do, but no leaders.

If the South Africans had 20 cases of Covid in their squad and captain Siya Kolisi was only diagnosed on the 11th of this month and the first Test is the 24th, how close can he or any of his compadres who were infected be to full fitness?

Physical readiness of the Springboks in particular is something that they will do well to overcome. It is no surprise that Rassie Erasmus wanted to play a second A game. No kidding Rassie?

He knows his players are not going to last 80 minutes and that is why the Lions must be considered favourites for the first Test.

Another factor outside the control of either side is the altitude. It was interesting to see the Lions’ two Welsh flyers playing in the high veldt. Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit barking for oxygen after their try-scoring exploits.

You forget where you are, but that is not a factor in play anymore and it looks like all the Tests will be played at sea level, which is another major factor in the Lions’ favour.

However, after spending two weeks at altitude and then coming down to sea level, the Lions should have been supercharged with their oxygenation levels up through the roof last Wednesday.

The fact that they failed to finish off a Springboks side that was playing from memory and operating on fumes in the last 10 or 15 minutes was both surprising and disturbing.

Physical readiness and even assumed strengths like street wisdom and mental dexterity in this Test will be secondary factors to the ones just mentioned.

There are so many injuries and so many uncertainties in the Lions camp that you could not ever be sure of what the best team to be unveiled for Saturday would be.

You will have noticed that there are no Scots in my starting XV. I am sure that management will be tempted to pick Duhan van der Merwe, Chris Harris or Hamish Watson to get a Scot in the side.

Gatland may think differently but I think this is his best side and it certainly represents the surest back three in terms of dealing with a battery of contestable box kicks.

Van der Merwe may be 6’ 5” but that does not mean he is any good in the air or that his kicking game is good enough.

Just look at what could be opposing him on the other wing in the shape of the sensational but diminutive Cheslin Kolbe, who despite his stature, is brilliant when it comes to picking the ball out of the air.

The Lions should have their very best chance to win this first Test — it is set up for them, but in sport of this nature that means nothing.