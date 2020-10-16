All rugby in Ulster below elite level suspended for four weeks

Ulster's Kingspan Stadium will see some elite rugby as all other levels in the province have been suspended. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby have confirmed that all rugby below elite level in Northern Ireland will be suspended for a period of four weeks as of 6pm today.

Clubs and schools in the Republic of Ireland can continue to operate within the Level 4 restrictions set out by the Irish government, but tighter measures in the north will see the majority of rugby brought to a halt.

The suspension of all domestic rugby activity in Northern Ireland, which includes training and matches, is in-line with the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Northern Ireland Executive earlier this week.

"A number of weeks have now passed since I last spoke to you about how domestic rugby in the province was set to be affected by the latest government regulations and guidance aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19," Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie said.

"Unfortunately, we are now in a position where it is necessary for all club and school rugby activity in Northern Ireland to stop for the next four weeks, as we look to support the public health measures put in place by the NI Executive.

"With our ROI clubs operating under Level 4 restrictions, as guided by the Government of Ireland, I am acutely aware that this is an extremely challenging time for our sport across the province, especially after the considerable amount of work which went into facilitating a limited return of action in recent weeks.

"However, it is critical, both for the good of our sport and the wider community, that we continue to play our part, so I once again thank-you for your co-operation as we face up to these difficult and unprecedented times together."

