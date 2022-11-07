Paul McNaughton acknowledges being inducted into the Guinness Hall of Fame at the Leinster Rugby awards in 2018. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Two of the late, great Greystones mentors – Jack McVitty and Ken Ging – had a wonderful expression they shared. It was a term they used for people they admired in life but, more specifically, in sport. If you were deemed worthy of mention, thereby becoming a member of the McVitty/Ging “all-time great” club, you truly had made it.

Paul Peter Patrick McNaughton was at the very head of that list of all-time greats. A local hero and the original of the species in the Garden County.

As an all-round sportsman, but specifically in three very different footballing codes, ‘Macker’ was top quality.

I stand open to correction but to the best of my knowledge Paul is the only sportsman on this island to have played competitively in three different codes in all three national stadiums, Croke Park, Dalymount Park and Lansdowne Road.

That was back in the seventies when he was in his playing pomp and lining out for Wicklow in Gaelic football, for Bray Unknowns and Shelbourne in association football and for Trinity, Wanderers, Greystones, Leinster and Ireland in rugby.

He and I first crossed paths not on the rugby field but at Tolka Park and Milltown in our respective days with Shels and Shamrock Rovers. Little did either of us know the common course our sporting paths would take when in 1978 against the Scots in Lansdowne Road we celebrated our first full international rugby caps together having lined out in unison for Ireland ‘B’ (as it was then known) prior to that.

I know I speak for Ollie Campbell and Micky Quinn, representative out-half contemporaries of that time, when I say that ‘Macker’ was a dream to play beside, just one position out, such was his selfless attitude on the rugby field and his willingness to give it a go from anywhere. Indeed, as he would often remind me with the best of intentions, I needed little encouragement.

By today’s midfield standards he was a lightweight but when it came to using every ounce of that limited poundage defensively, he was clever and blessed with a footballing intellect way beyond his years.

Back then there was no such thing as specialist centres by modern-day standards but whether playing left or right, inside or outside, he was a No 10’s dream in terms of positive support in your ear.

He, like me, was a product of the Holy Ghost/Spiritan Order where he attended Rockwell College, winning a Senior Cup medal when beating Glenstal in the replayed 1970 final of that year.

The problem upon leaving school for the Bray native was in choosing the most appropriate sporting path. As ever in his all-too-short life, whether study, work or sport, he nailed it.

I can still see him as if it were yesterday at the top of the bus or at the heart of so many post-match singalongs, whether on tour or otherwise, performing his favourite Jim Croce number You Don’t Mess Around with Jim.

And though so many midfield opponents were bigger in bulk, particularly at the highest level, nobody messed around with Paul. It was his party piece and so appropriate.

Unsurprisingly, there was so much more he wanted to give and when in 2008 Declan Kidney came knocking in his search for an Irish team manager to assist him as coach the perfect partnership was soon in place.

Mind you, if you were any way sensitive in terms of banter you steered well clear of both but each could take every bit as much as he could give.

He remained as national team manager until 2011 going on to become chairman and board director of European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) where he put his sharp business acumen and experience – not least with the IDA in America – to the best possible rugby use.

We have lived not a million miles from each other over the past few years and our paths would cross regularly.

He was a veritable encyclopedia on the modern game and its ever-evolving workings given his post-playing involvement on so many different levels. I hoovered up every word of his.

For the second time in as many months we have lost one of our all-time greats.

Following on from the premature death of Dublin legend Brian Mullins is Paul’s equally premature passing now.

In both cases, albeit with differing ailments, we knew what was coming and in so many ways it hurts all the more for that. But it is within the immediate family where his loss will hit hardest and, of course, be felt the most.

To Jean, who he absolutely worshipped; to the boys, Cormac, Conor and Cian; to brother Michael and to all the extended family, I know I speak for so many in passing on our heartfelt condolences.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.