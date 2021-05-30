All moving parts must be synced

You may have noticed the tie-up between Cobh Ramblers and Premier league side Burnley earlier this month. Hardly the first of its kind, folks in League of Ireland might not point to previous ventures, like Everton with Home Farm or Manchester United with Shelbourne, as shining examples of twinning being a sweet deal.

Still, we were struck by this bit from the publicity gush, that the Irish club would get access to the following: “Burnley’s football expertise in development and education of their coaches and players, sharing of data across youth academies and sport science and access to tools such as AiSCOUT.”

We know even less about AiSCOUT’s technological tools in player scouting than we do about the League of Ireland, but the bit about coach education seems like good business. So not only are Burnley interested in Cobh’s better players, they are also going to help the club’s coaches produce better players.

Well, that’s the plan, but if it’s in the agreement then it should be implemented. If it’s in the agreement but falls between the cracks then the junior partner has ways of addressing this. Doing nothing would be to offer up your lunch money and deserve the slap you got in its transfer. Anyway, good luck to Cobh Ramblers and Burnley — we hope it works out.

It’s hard to believe we don’t have anything from the same department in Irish rugby’s high street store. Imagine, we have four professional provinces with no formal structure for information sharing with All Ireland League clubs. The same clubs are useful for giving the provinces’ Academy lads some game time — when the planets are aligned — and even coughing up ordinary Joes when the provinces run short of personnel and their A side have a makey-up fixture to fulfil.

You probably thought the clubs in Division 1A, and maybe some Division 1B as well, were occupying the same airspace as the provinces, having regular sit-downs, discussing trends and ideas, what works and what doesn’t. Not an ad hoc session here and there, but an actual plan built into the framework. Our rugby jurisdiction is pretty small after all, so making sure all the moving parts are synced would be one of the first things you’d do. Or maybe not.

It struck us that this was something IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora should be concerned about. “Now, in fairness, the domestic game is not his patch,” a colleague of his said to us last week.

No? He was all over the domestic game like a rash back in 2018 when riding point on a plan to redraw the rugby map in Ireland. It represented a dramatic change to the AIL: two divisions of eight playing nationally, with representation from all four provinces, and closely aligned to the professional set-ups. The IRFU’s Regulation 6 would be scrapped; there would be no limit on contracted players taking part; and it would be ring-fenced for two seasons.

It was shot down by Leinster clubs whose fear of getting left behind trumped any notions of serving the greater good. Nucifora withdrew shaking his head, took the ball with him, and told the clubs to play away on their own.

“The gap between the professional and club game is getting wider and this was an honest attempt to bridge that gap,” a senior IRFU source told us at the time. Yes, it was. That it was knocked back however was not a green light for Nucifora to take the hump and pitch his tent somewhere else.

He wouldn’t have had to consult far and wide around Lansdowne Road to appreciate that dealing with the clubs is like cajoling creatures who eat their young. So you expect to lose a few fingers. In which case you draw a line under the period of consultation, formulate a structure, present it, and invite clubs to participate. Sweet Jesus don’t put it to a vote.

The tricky bit is that IRFU practice demands a 12-month notice period before making fundamental changes to the AIL structure. Loads of time for the anti-vaxxers to circle the wagons so tight you wouldn’t slip a cigarette paper in the gap. It would get ugly. There would be High Court injunctions; threats to club delegates they would no longer be club delegates if they didn’t toe the party line; the twang of heart strings being pulled would make mating cats sound sweet.

If you know all that is coming then you prepare accordingly. If one set of lawyers would be happy to take the wedge to say it couldn’t be done then another set will cheerfully argue the contrary. Get on with it.

That nobody in the IRFU has taken this on allows the pro teams to feather their own nests, plucking from the clubs and giving very little back. In the absence of a formal structure it is at the whim of each province to engage in a meaningful way with their local clubs, or not.

You’d be shocked by the position of some club coaches and administrators around the country on the subject of their provincial set-up. In Munster especially there is utter disdai from senior people in the club game about whether Johann van Graan’s side are on a winning or losing streak. So to The Brave and The Faithful we can add The Deeply Disenchanted. That’s not good for anybody’s business.

It’s certainly not good for the IRFU folks charged with delivering a coaching structure here. Health warning: exploring the comings and goings of IRFU Coachland is like water boarding.

It’s almost two years now since we read an interview on the 42 website with then IRFU Head of Coach Development, Matt Wilkie. The Australian – no, you don’t have to be from there to work in the union – was three years in the job.

It’s a tough gig. Indeed the smaller the country the bigger the job, for you need to be on the money all the time to get things right.

Under Stephen Aboud the IRFU had been anal in their attention to detail on the coaching function. When Aboud was appointed to a coach development role in Italy it left a big void.

Wilkie appeared into that space. He came across in the interview like he was less concerned with the technical detail and more in touch with the emotional interaction. Moreover he could see the bigger picture, including the important bits in the background.

“The impact they (amateur coaches) have on players and the health of the game far exceeds the impact the professional coaches have,” he said.

“They’re the ones responsible for winning the hearts and minds of players at all ages, then providing an environment where they start to develop.”

It seems most of Wilkie’s time however was spent at the top end, with the union’s professional staff across all its teams, including sevens.

We enquired about interviewing him some time ago but it came to nothing – our fault as much as the IRFU man in the middle. Recently we discovered by chance he was no longer in the building. Wilkie went home to Australia last November. He is still being paid by the IRFU as a consultant.

Jamie Turkington, who was working with Wilkie before his departure, seems to be doing the heavy lifting there now. It’s unclear if his philosophy leans more towards the Aboud model or the Wilkie one, just as it’s unclear if he will be installed there longer term. Turkington has been busy delivering courses, workshops and webinars over the past year, but we don’t know much of the context.

Not too long ago IRFU courses were a mix of good content delivered slowly. Depending on the number of numpties with their hands up asking stupid questions – or worse, talking about their personal experiences – it could be a battle to stay awake. It wasn’t necessary to cut corners but it would have been nice not to stop at every junction for a photo op.

The silver lining on the Covid cloud is that remote learning is viable. Of course you need some on-field interaction but the model is changing, and technology has lots to offer.

The challenge for the IRFU is to adapt that model to the needs of its coaches.

Have they have picked up on the appetite out there for coaches to learn and progress up the ladder?

For some that may be no higher than taking a team from minis through to youth, or youth to adult. Others are mad keen to get to the shop window. In Ireland that means either the AIL or the professional game.

Our history has been to look abroad for coaches for our AIL teams, when that competition exploded on the scene 21 years ago, and to continue the trend with Ireland and the provinces. The disconnect between growing enough of our own players to fill those teams, and developing indigenous coaches to look after them, has been a constant.

Remodelling the AIL into a competition aligned with the pro game would be a start. Even without it, valuing the coaches who work there should be a given.

Imagine if a Gallagher Premiership club suggested a tie-up with a school or club, or both, over here. The IRFU would be whacking diesel into their PR engine to generate some noise. But that’s all it would be.