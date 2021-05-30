| 9.8°C Dublin

All moving parts must be synced

Top-down information sharing and upskilling must be central tenet of a strategy to develop Irish club game

A general view of jerseys in the Anglesea Stand prior to the Guinness PRO14 Final between Leinster and Munster at the RDS Arena last March. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A general view of jerseys in the Anglesea Stand prior to the Guinness PRO14 Final between Leinster and Munster at the RDS Arena last March. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

You may have noticed the tie-up between Cobh Ramblers and Premier league side Burnley earlier this month. Hardly the first of its kind, folks in League of Ireland might not point to previous ventures, like Everton with Home Farm or Manchester United with Shelbourne, as shining examples of twinning being a sweet deal.

Still, we were struck by this bit from the publicity gush, that the Irish club would get access to the following: “Burnley’s football expertise in development and education of their coaches and players, sharing of data across youth academies and sport science and access to tools such as AiSCOUT.”

We know even less about AiSCOUT’s technological tools in player scouting than we do about the League of Ireland, but the bit about coach education seems like good business. So not only are Burnley interested in Cobh’s better players, they are also going to help the club’s coaches produce better players.

