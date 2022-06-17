All Kiwi Super Rugby final will give Ireland a taste of what awaits in New Zealand

In another world, one in which Leinster and Ulster won their respective URC semi-finals, tomorrow would have provided the ideal appetiser for what is to come in New Zealand over the next few weeks.

As it is, an all Irish final may not have transpired, but all Irish eyes will be on Saturday morning's Super Rugby final, as the two best Kiwi teams, the Blues and Crusaders, lock horns in what promises to be a fascinating battle that will serve as an All Blacks trial for many of the stars on show.

Andy Farrell will be one of those keen observers, and unlike his opposite number Ian Foster, who will be watching on nervously at Eden Park, the Ireland head coach doesn't have to worry about picking up any late injuries before the squad's departure to Auckland in a couple of days.

Plenty of the Crusaders and Blues players will return to Eden Park in two weeks for New Zealand's first Test against Ireland.

The one major upside to Leinster and Ulster losing last weekend is that Farrell was able to begin his preparations for the summer tour earlier than planned.

Following a useful three-day camp earlier this week, Farrell worked with all 40 of his travelling squad, which should stand to them, ahead of what will be a gruelling five-game tour.

With so many of his key men going up against each other in the Super Rugby decider, Foster's one wish will be that they all emerge unscathed.

The All Blacks have been in cold storage since they lost back-to-back games in Dublin and Paris last November, but behind the scenes, they have been gearing themselves up for the arrival of Farrell's men.

Not everyone in New Zealand is convinced by Foster's tenure thus far, and just over a year out from the World Cup, the head coach is under pressure.

Foster will at least be comforted by the form of the Kiwi sides throughout the Super Rugby campaign because the Blues, Crusaders and Chiefs occupied the top three spots, with the Hurricanes in fifth, and the Highlanders down in eighth.

The Crusaders, under the guidance of Scott Robertson, who many believe should be the All Blacks boss, have dominated Super Rugby in recent seasons, winning the previous three titles, but the Blues are very much a sleeping giant, who have found their mojo again, as they target their first title in 19 years.

The signing of Beauden Barrett from the Hurricanes following his Japanese sabbatical has been crucial to the Blues' change in fortunes, while so too has been the appointment of Joe Schmidt as an assistant coach.

Watching some of the Blues' clever, intricate moves this season, it's easy to see Schmidt's impact on the field, yet his influence off it has been just as important, according to Finlay Christie, who is set to feature prominently against Ireland, as back-up to veteran scrum-half Aaron Smith.

"Joe is a world-class coach and has a lot of experience at international level,” Christie said.

“He’s always going to add value to a team. He and Craig (McGrath) have been running the defence.

“I guess the main thing that Joe has been building is a hard-working culture in the team on the field – working hard for each other whether you’ve got the ball or not. That’s the main thing I’ve noticed and it’s definitely trending in the right direction.”

Christie was speaking back in May, and his sense was correct, as the Blues finished six points ahead of the Crusaders in the regular season table.

The Auckland-based side, led by former All Black Leon McDonald, edged a tough semi-final encounter against the Brumbies last weekend to notch an impressive 15th successive victory.

Farrell and his coaching staff will be keeping a close eye on the likes of tighthead Nepo Laulala, back-rows Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu, while centres Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Rieko Ioane could well line out together for the All Blacks. Recent rugby league convert Tuivasa-Sheck is firmly in the 'one to watch' category.

For all the world-class talent on show, however, it's difficult to get away from the sense that Barrett's individual battle with Richie Mo'unga will go a long way to deciding who wears the No 10 jersey at Eden Park on July 2.

Barrett was picked ahead of Mo'unga at the Aviva Stadium last November, but he was forced off early with a head injury that ended up costing him a lengthy spell out of the game.

The two-time World Player of the Year has regained fitness and looks sharp, but Mo'unga is a classy operator who benefitted hugely from working with Ronan O'Gara during his time with the Crusaders.

Mo'unga makes the Crusaders tick, but like all out-halves, he relies on his pack to set the platform. Thankfully for him, his All Blacks team-mates George Bower, Codie Taylor, Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett (Beauden's younger brother) all start tomorrow morning, along with Irish-qualified tighthead Oli Jager, who continues to attract interest from closer to home.

The Crusaders back-line could easily start for the All Blacks, with Sevu Reece, Will Jordan and Leicester Fainga’anuku all capable of creating something out of nothing.

In total, 20 players included in the All Blacks squad to face Ireland will feature in the Super Rugby final. As well as being a thrilling contest, this will also serve as a reminder of the sheer quality that awaits Farrell's men in New Zealand.

5 players to watch

Jack Goodhue (Crusaders)

Back after almost a year out with an ACL injury, the All Blacks have missed his defensive solidity and guile in the '13' channel.

Will Jordan (Crusaders)

An outstanding back-three operator who showed just how devastating he can be by scoring a scintillating try in Dublin last November.

Oli Jager (Crusaders)

Although he missed out on selection for the All Blacks squad, the Irish-qualified tighthead, who spent most of his early life in Kildare, is on the fringes of winning a first cap.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Blues)

Having made the switch from rugby league, where he was a superstar, the All Blacks are attempting to fast-track the powerful centre in time for next year's World Cup.

Hoskins Sotutu (Blues)

The talented No 8 has rediscovered his best form this season, and while he faces stiff competition for a spot in the All Blacks back-row, he is an explosive option.

Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park, 8.05am (Irish time), Live on Sky Sports Action