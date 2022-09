All Blacks to travel without in-form star Ardie Savea

Ardie Savea socres a try for New Zealand during the Rugby Championship match against Argentina at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

The All Blacks will travel to Melbourne for their fifth round Rugby Championship clash against Australia without loose forwards Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell.

Savea, who has been outstanding in an underperforming team this season, will remain in New Zealand to prepare for the birth of his third child, while Frizell injured his ribs in the 53-3 victory over Argentina at the weekend.

Luke Jacobson has been called into the 33-man squad for the trip as cover for Frizell, who has started at blindside flanker in New Zealand's last three tests.

Hoskins Sotutu would be the obvious like-for-like replacement for number eight Savea, who is expected to return for the final match of the campaign against the Wallabies in Auckland on Sept. 24.

Centre Jack Goodhue, who is recovering from knee surgery, and lock Patrick Tuipulotu, who has a neck injury, remain unavailable for selection.

Props Aidan Ross and Angus Ta'avao as well as centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck have been released from the All Blacks squad so they can play National Provincial Championship (NPC) rugby.

Uncapped lock Josh Dickson, who came into the squad as injury cover for the South Africa tour, has been released and will also be available for NPC duty.

The victory over the Pumas in Hamilton on Saturday sent New Zealand to the top of the standings ahead of next Thursday's match in Melbourne, which doubles as the first match in the Bledisloe Cup series.

Australia coach Dave Rennie said he would probably name his squad for the match on Wednesday.