Angus Ta'avao of the All Blacks leaves the field with a red card last Saturday

The All Blacks will be without prop Angus Ta'avao for Saturday's series decider against Ireland.

The tighthead received a red card for a high shot on Garry Ringrose in last weekend's second Test and that decision was upheld by a three-person disciplinary committee this afternoon.

Ta'avao has been hit with a three-week ban that will be reduced to two if he successfully goes through World Rugby's coaching intervention programme, meaning he'll effectively only miss one match.

He came off the bench as a temporary replacement when Ofa Tuingafasi was sent to the sin-bin during the first-half of Saturday's second Test.

His injury is likely to see Nepo Laulala recalled to the match-day 23 for the final game in Wellington on Saturday.

Although Ta'avao claimed he should not have been sent off, the committee, which was chaired by Singapore's Wang Shaoing and also featured ex-Scotland coach Frank Hadden and former Leicester Tigers wing Leon Lloyd found that the first-half incident was at the mid-range of World Rugby's disciplinary scale and merited a six-week ban.

That was reduced on account of the player's excellent disciplinary record and other mitigating factors.

He has the right to appeal.