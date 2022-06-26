| 13.5°C Dublin

breaking All Blacks hit by Covid outbreak ahead of first Test against Ireland

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has tested positive for Covid-19 Expand

Close

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has tested positive for Covid-19

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has tested positive for Covid-19

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has tested positive for Covid-19

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

New Zealand's preparation for Saturday's first Test against Ireland have been thrown into chaos after head coach Ian Foster, assistant John Plumtree and likely starters Jack Goodhue and David Havili tested positive for Covid-19.

The quartet are isolating away from the rest of the squad who are gearing up to host Andy Farrell's men at Eden Park on Saturday.

Centre Braydon Ennor has been called up after the midfielders were stood down.

The Crusaders pair were expected to be involved but are now unlikely to feature, meaning Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be in line for his debut.

Rugby Newsletter

Subscribe to 'The Collision' for a weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team Issued every Friday morning

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy