New Zealand's preparation for Saturday's first Test against Ireland have been thrown into chaos after head coach Ian Foster, assistant John Plumtree and likely starters Jack Goodhue and David Havili tested positive for Covid-19.

The quartet are isolating away from the rest of the squad who are gearing up to host Andy Farrell's men at Eden Park on Saturday.

Centre Braydon Ennor has been called up after the midfielders were stood down.

The Crusaders pair were expected to be involved but are now unlikely to feature, meaning Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be in line for his debut.