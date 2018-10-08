Even by the All Blacks’ lofty standards, their latest escapology act was pretty incredible.

All Blacks do what they do best

Trailing 23-6 in South Africa, did anyone ever doubt that they would find a way to pull it out of the fire?

New Zealand left it late however, and largely had Richie Mo’unga to thank as the substitute out-half provided the magic moment of the weekend with an outrageous touch finder with 77 minutes on the clock.

Rather than go for the percentage play, Mo’unga wasted no time in pinging a remarkable 60-metre penalty just short of the Springboks’ line.

What happened next was vintage New Zealand as they dug deep and powered over the whitewash, with Mo’unga holding his nerve with the last kick of the game to snatch a remarkable 32-30 victory.

In wasn’t all good news for the world champions though as Sam Cane fractured his neck, which will rule him out of next month’s clash against Ireland in Dublin, but the flanker is expected to make a full recovery.

