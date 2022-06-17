All Black lock Josh Lord out of Test series against Ireland due to ACL rupture

The All Blacks have been dealt a blow ahead of their upcoming three-Test Series against Ireland, as emerging lock Josh Lord has been ruled out through injury.

Lord, who made his international debut last November, is facing a lengthy spell out after a scan on a knee injury revealed an ACL rupture.

The 21-year-old had been tipped to make an impact in the next few weeks, but the Chiefs star will not be involved as he begins a long rehab stint. The All Blacks have said that, for now, they will not be bringing in a replacement for Lord.

Meanwhile, departing Munster backs Alex McHenry and Seán French will be playing in England next season after the pair secured moves to the Championship.

McHenry, who spent part of last season on loan with Wasps, has joined Jersey Reds, who already have ex-Munster players Eoghan Clarke and Seán O'Connor on the books.

French, who won a U-20 Grand Slam in 2019, will link up with Bedford.

“I'm extremely excited,” the Cork native said.

“It feels like we're building something really special in Bedford and I'm delighted to be here to play my part.

"I've got quite a few connections to Bedford, which is massive before heading over. Darragh O'Mahony is my mum's cousin and I know Corrie Barrett and Joey Conway from our time at Munster and the Irish age-grade stuff.

"It's always nice to have familiar faces when you're going somewhere new. Corrie and Joey have been very sound up to now with texts and calls. It's been extremely helpful and I can't wait to get going."

Another departing Munster player Kevin O'Byrne will also ply his trade in England's second tier next season, having sealed a move to Ealing Trailfinders, who won this season's league but will not play in the Premiership next year due to promotion having been put on hold.