Alex Lozowski becomes latest player to leave Championship-bound Saracens

Saracens back Alex Lozowski (right) will join Montpellier on a season-long loan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Versatile England international Alex Lozowski has become the latest Saracens player to jump ship following the club's controversial relegation to the Championship.

Lozowski, who won the last of his five England caps in November 2018, has joined Montpellier on a one-season loan deal.

The 26-year was often under-rated by Eddie Jones, but Lozowski is a quality operator who will add a huge amount of class to Montpellier.

Having started his career with Leeds, Lozowski then moved to Wasps, before Saracens snapped him up in 2016.

Comfortable all across the back-line, Lozowski has predominantly played his rugby at centre and out-half.

That versatility is something which Montpellier's director of rugby Philippe Saint-Andre hailed"

"Montpellier is proud to welcome Alex Lozowski to its ranks," the former France boss said.

"His great versatility and high level experience will be a real asset during the coming season which will undoubtedly experience many duplicates likely to deprive the club of many of its best elements.

"We welcome Alex and hope to see him express his qualities on the field soon."

Lozowski, who will return to Saracens for the 2021/22 season, will help offset the departure of vastly experienced South Africa Frans Steyn, who will be playing in the PRO14 next season with the Cheetahs.

Speaking of Springboks, star winger Makazole Mapimpi will take up a short-term contract in Japan, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

Mapimpi, who was one of the Boks' key players in last year's World Cup success, is expected to join NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes from September to April.

The 29-year old will then return to the Sharks as part of his contract that runs until 2023.

Recently departed Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann will take charge of the NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes next season, and he will be able to call on Mapimpi, who scored six tries en route to South Africa lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan.

Online Editors