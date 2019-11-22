Alan Quinlan: 'Becoming used to Irishmen at Racing hasn't made Mike Prendergast's rise any less remarkable'

Could you see one of our provincial sides forgoing home advantage for their final PRO14 match of the season with qualification for the knockout stages on the line, denied the fortress they had built because Beyoncé and Jay-Z had been promised the venue so they could rehearse for an upcoming world tour?

The questions may be rhetorical but they paint a clear picture of the cultural chasm that exists between Munster and Racing 92, even if the plush Parisians are living a bit greener these days; chasing fewer Galacticos and dipping their toes into sustainable waters.

Home is where the heart is and in the case of Saturday afternoon's European heavyweights, that key organ functions in very different ways. Thomond Park and the Paris La Defense Arena may share the same code and have roughly the same capacity for rugby matches, but they operate in different realms.

The sense of history pervades the air at the Limerick venue, an old-school vibe in modern surrounds, the past remains an important part of the present and the future. In the western suburbs of Paris, Racing's home is boisterous and blinding – strobe lights and enormous screens illuminating a very different project.

Chalk and cheese, apples and oranges. And yet, of the primary coaches involved on Saturday, the only one who received his early rugby education in Munster will be calling some big shots for the Gallic visitors. We may have become used to Irish men at Racing, but that doesn't make Mike Prendergast's rise up the French coaching ranks any less remarkable.

Mike Prendergast in his Munster playing days. Photo: Sportsfile

Mike is still just 42, two months younger than ROG, but obviously has a lower coaching profile here due to his comparably quieter playing career, spells in Gloucester and Bourgoin – which included a European showdown with Munster in 2006 – bookended by stints with his home province.

Racing is Mike's fourth French coaching assignment, starting with Bernard Jackman at Grenoble before picking up valuable experience at Oyonnax and then last season alongside Paul O'Connell at Stade Francais.

His abilities, particularly as an attack coach, have not gone unnoticed. I bumped into Fabien Galthie in Japan last month, and France's recently appointed head coach mentioned Mike off his own bat early in our conversation. He is clearly doing an awful lot right.

Smarts

Mike always had the smarts to be a successful coach, but to see him just living away from Limerick, and the beloved cooking of his mother, is an achievement in itself. He was always such a home bird, which is saying something considering the Munster squads he was a part of.

The cultural shift has probably been one of the biggest challenges for Mike, Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo, and ROG and Johnny Sexton before them.

I was chatting to Mike this week and he was honest about the challenges as an Irish coach in France, but possibly the biggest one is learning to adapt to different, alien environments.

Just because something worked at Munster doesn't mean the idea will travel well. You cannot force your old habits on new faces, it's a journey of compromise; coaches and players learning together.

Racing, like Munster, had more then 10 squad members in Japan for the start of their club season. Munster may have managed OK but Racing struggled, losing four of their first five games.

They are currently 10th in the Top 14 but are bouncing again after two massive victories – against fierce city rivals Stade Francais, and last weekend's mauling of an understrength and disoriented Saracens.

The disciplinary issues surrounding the 160kg Ben Tameifuna and the awol Leone Nakarawa added to Racing 92's woes but the last couple of weeks have eased the pressure.

When you look through their squad, it doesn't scream overseas star quality like it once did, underlining the shift in mentality.

President Jacky Lorenzetti is a shrewd businessman – the multi-purpose functions of La Defense Arena generate funds and reduce the pressure on him to invest, for example – and while the club's big-spending reputation may remain, this season's €28.9m budget is just the eighth largest in the Top 14.

It is still a huge amount of cash, but it deserves perspective in a rugby world gone money-mad.

For the opening two rounds of this competition, director of rugby Laurent Travers has selected 17 France-qualified players in his match-day 23, reflecting a change in mindset, a focus on the academy, young French signings and a shift away from the Galaticos model.

Attitudes can be tough to shift though In an interview with the 'Second Captains' podcast earlier this year, Ryan explained the difficulty in blending two ideologies.

"I remember watching the Munster and Edinburgh game and one of the French players – I won't name him – he more or less said, 'I would rather lose than play like that'. You're like, 'Well, that's cup rugby. Cup rugby can be quite boring but you're winning'."

And remember, this is a French club that have actually done well in Europe.

Players and coaches from these parts face complex psychological challenges when they pitch up in France, so I have nothing but admiration for the likes of Mike who make a success of such a daunting move.

Incessantly

On the other side of the fence today you have Stephen Larkham, an Australian great, another coach with a great attacking mind, who is trying to encourage Munster to throw the ball around a bit more, to trust the skills they are obviously working on incessantly.

They have become too reliant on pressure rugby and Larkham is clearly trying to add another dimension to an attack that has been too blunt to break down Europe's best teams.

You could even see it last week when Jeremy Loughman threw the pass out to Chris Farrell in the build-up to Andrew Conway's try. Last season, the loosehead would probably have put the head down and sought contact.

There was a similar situation with Conor Murray when he caught the ball in the back-field. Instead of kicking the ball, he looked up and threw a 20-yard pass to Mike Haley to start a counter-attack.

It's not a sea change, just a shift in tidal patterns. The proud European history also needs to be protected.

These are two very different clubs, with very different challenges, plotting very different ideological paths. Despite all that, they can learn an awful lot from each other as they chase the same goal.

