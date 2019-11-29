Alan Quinlan: '10 players from outside the Japan bubble that Andy Farrell should be summoning'

A largely positive start for the provinces in the Champions Cup has not only helped to lift the post-World Cup gloom, it has also given Andy Farrell plenty to ponder as Ireland’s new head coach considers assembling his first Ireland training squad.

Opportunity inevitably follows change. Reputations and past achievements still count but this is a new chapter, the start of another World Cup cycle, and an excellent time to reward the provinces' form players.

Some of the expected protagonists have hit the ground running since returning from the Far East, but of more interest right now are those who didn't make the World Cup cut, either through inexperience or being overlooked.

If I was in Andy Farrell's shoes, below are 10 players from outside the Japan bubble that I would be summoning to Carton House to get a closer look at.

Rónan Kelleher (Leinster)

Age: 21. Height: 6ft. Weight: 105kg. Ireland caps: 0

He has only played nine senior games for Leinster and switched to hooker just five years ago, but such is Kelleher's form this season if you were to pick an Ireland match-day 23 tomorrow, he'd have an excellent chance of making his debut.

His footballing skills and speed are huge assets, but it is his natural ability to pick clever lines in the loose that I find most exciting.

The real test is if his body has the durability to get through regular outings against the bigger packs in Europe, but he looks to have the world at his feet.

Ryan Baird (Leinster)

Age: 20. Height: 6ft 6in. Weight: 103kg. Ireland caps: 0

The ability he showed with the Irish U-20s makes him a stand-out talent, despite only playing two PRO14 matches for Leinster this season.

Baird ticks all the boxes of a modern second-row – he is powerful, does the basics well and regularly reaches double digits for carries and tackles.

Physical development and more games for Leinster should come before realistic international selection.

However, it would do him no harm to be around the camp and understand how Farrell operates.

Ultan Dillane (Connacht)

Age: 26. Height: 6ft 6in. Weight: 114kg. Ireland caps: 14

Dillane isn't the biggest or most powerful lock on the circuit but his work-rate can never be questioned.

He would have felt aggrieved when cut from Ireland's World Cup training squad without even getting a run-out in a warm-up fixture, but he has featured in seven games for Connacht already this season which is a big positive considering his injury history.

His all-action style may actually be a hindrance at times; if he picks his moments a bit better and improves his spatial awareness, he can be devastating in the loose.

Devin Toner (Leinster)

Age: 33. Height: 6ft 11in. Weight: 127kg. Ireland caps: 67

Toner's World Cup omission was probably the biggest surprise when Joe Schmidt revealed his 31 names, but the experienced lock has responded to the setback like the true professional he is.

The lineout remains such a key facet of the game and in that realm he is rarely bettered; however, he does need to show more in the loose.

Toner has featured in seven of Leinster's eight games to date this season but needs to become more of an enforcer to get himself back into the Ireland side, starting in the back-to-back matches against Northampton.

Scott Penny (Leinster)

Age: 20. Height: 6ft. Weight: 102kg. Ireland caps: 0

The openside sits in the same Exceptional Talent bracket as Baird, highlighted by the duo's inclusion in Leinster's European squad.

Even though, like Baird, he hasn't featured in the Champions Cup yet, there is so much to like about what he offers – a breakdown threat, ability to offload, a good carrier, and an insatiable appetite for tackling.

It's worth opening his eyes to the demands of an international camp, even at this early stage.

Max Deegan (Leinster)

Age: 23. Height: 6ft 4in. Weight: 108kg. Ireland caps: 0

Deegan's professional career hasn't accelerated as sharply as many expected after he was crowned U-20 World Player of the Year in 2016, but the next two weeks should give him an opportunity to make up for lost time.

He is a well-rounded footballer who tops the carry and tackle counts for Leinster in the PRO14 (50 for both).

Comfortable at blindside and No 8, he will not run over players but is more in the mould of Kieran Read, an all-action option at the base of the scrum.

However, if he is to really catch Farrell's eye against Northampton he needs to be more authoritative and lead the charge against the Saints.

Caolin Blade (Connacht)

Age: 25. Height: 5ft 7in. Weight: 80kg. Ireland caps: 0

Blade showed in the last campaign that he is a live-wire scrum-half, but this season he appears to have advanced again into a leadership role. He rarely has a poor game and his sniping runs – 11 defenders beaten and 136 metres gained in eight games – suit Connacht's style perfectly.

Not only has he become difficult to shift from the Connacht No 9 shirt, it will now be tough for Farrell to leave him out when he narrows down his scrum-halves for the spring.

John Cooney (Ulster)

Age: 29. Height: 5ft 10in. Weight: 87kg. Ireland caps: 8

Arguably the form Irish player at the moment, Cooney's attitude to his World Cup omission has been exemplary.

He seems to relish responsibility, kicking off the tee and out of hand, and sharing the playmaking duties with his out-half.

As well as his footballing skills and consistently sharp delivery there is a grittiness to Cooney – we saw that last weekend when he dragged Ulster over the line against Clermont.

Will Addison (Ulster)

Age: 27. Height: 6ft 1in. Weight: 93kg. Ireland caps: 4

Were it not for injury, Addison may well have made it to Japan. And the way he is performing, a fifth international cap won't be long coming.

He has been beating defenders for fun in Europe and was Ulster's most regular carrier in their opening two Champions Cup games.

But he has shown vulnerability under the high ball and also got sat down in a tackle against Bath, which are areas that Farrell will be keen to shine a light on.

Mike Haley (Munster)

Age: 25. Height: 6ft 3in. Weight: 93kg. Ireland caps: 1

Haley has caught the eye in recent weeks after a difficult first season at Munster and, much like Addison, his stats for beating defenders and metres gained in Europe (10 defenders, 328 metres) are impressive.

His evasive skills and ability to create something out of nothing could be a real asset for an Ireland attack that has been criticised for its lack of invention; however, he must become more reliable at the full-back basics.

He needs to become more accurate with his clearing kicks, stronger under the high ball and sturdier in the tackle, but he appears to have the attributes to become a quality international player.

ON THE FRINGES

Honourable mentions go to Munster hooker Rhys Marshall, who is now Irish-qualified but hasn't played enough to make the cut.

Ulster tighthead Marty Moore has shored up the province's scrum but must offer more around the field.

Connacht centre Tom Farrell may well have made the list were it not for the shoulder injury he picked up against Toulouse.

And Munster pair Fineen Wycherley and JJ Hanrahan are another two players who I like a lot, but I need to see a bit more from before being convinced that they should be brought into the Ireland set-up.

