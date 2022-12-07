AIL Women’s final preview: Blackrock and Railway Union go head-to-head once again

Blackrock captain Michelle Claffey says exposure for women’s rugby is crucial to its growth, ahead of Friday’s All-Ireland League Women’s Division One Final against Railway Union (7.45).

Both sides emerged through tough tests last weekend to set up a repeat of last year’s final, with Blackrock edging past UL Bohemians, while defending champions Railway saw off Old Belvedere.

Blackrock have been in stunning form this season with eight wins from eight in the condensed season, and will be keen to avenge last year’s six-point defeat in Donnybrook.

The decider is live on TG4, and Claffey is pleased to see the women’s game receive the coverage it deserves.

“The argument has been that women's rugby doesn't generate enough income, but we don’t get enough exposure, so something has to happen,” said Claffey, speaking ahead of the final on behalf of AIL sponsors Energia.

“The coverage is finally taking the step forward that it needs. With the Interpros and AIL final being televised, it creates an audience and market for it.”

“The game is getting more competitive and the support is increasing every year,” added Railway Union captain Niamh Byrne.

“It’s great to see the women’s game grow. It’s getting out there and showing people it’s actually a good game. The standard of rugby in the AIL has increased again this year. It could have been any of the top four in the final. It’s going to be a hard game no matter who we face.”

Both captain’s are expecting a tight showpiece, less than a month after the sides met, where Blackrock raced into a 14-point half-time lead. They failed to score after a break and held on for a two-point victory, but Claffey knows they must perform better in Friday’s decider.

“Last year was tough, I don’t think I’ll ever get over it but it’s parked now,” added Claffey, reflecting on last year’s final defeat.

“We are a very different group this season. We’ll go out and perform and hope we get a better result than last year. It’s about negating their strengths and believing we have our own as well. Players have come to us because of the culture we have created.”

Byrne believes it’s the familiarity between the two best sides in the country which will make the final in Donnybrook one to remember.

“The familiarity makes for a really competitive final,” added Byrne, who earned her first Ireland cap against England last April.

“Blackrock are a very physical side, they have a strong back three and a very good kicking option so we’ll look to keep an eye on them. With each year the league gets more competitive and the margins get tighter, so I think it will be close.”