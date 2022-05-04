If the directors of rugby in Old Wesley, Queen’s and Greystones were to compare notes on their end-of-season reports, they might have one footnote in common: if we get hit with a fresh pandemic, then move heaven and earth to scrap the play-offs and hand out the silverware at the end of the League campaign, however long it lasts.

Fear of Covid killing the integrity of this season’s competition meant the play-off system was extended below Division 1A, to include teams who topped the table. So instead of packing your promotion bags automatically and saying your goodbyes when your points tally was unbeatable, you rolled up your sleeves for the knockouts.

As it turned out, Covid was a minor irritant to the fixture list, but by then the system was agreed.

The drama of the run-in to the top four divisions was extraordinary. In Division 1A, Clontarf finished the season with 18 wins from 19 games and a gap of 16 points to second-placed Terenure. When the clubs met in the final last Sunday, the issue was live until the final whistle.

Going down the final straight a couple of things were certain: if it involved a scrum then the referee, who struggled to read some vital signs all day, could have delivered a different result; and if there was a conversion to be kicked for Terenure to win it, then Caolan Dooley was not going to miss it.

In the end the title went to the competition’s best team, which you might think appropriate – that a League is about consistency over a campaign and not a series of one-off cup games. Alternatively you might like the idea of a team having to prove themselves over two courses: being close enough to the top of the table when the play-offs are fixed, and then turning on your ‘cup rugby’ mode for the knockouts.

By now everyone knows the lie of the land here, so whether you go into the play-offs on the back of a stellar campaign or you scraped in by the skin of your teeth, it’s almost set in stone.

It was different in the lower divisions. For Old Wesley, Queen’s and Greystones all ended empty-handed, having been ambushed in the knockouts. Wesley wrapped up a campaign of 16 wins from 18 games and a seven-point gap between them and the second placed team, which now counts for nothing. They managed to lose at home to Naas in the semi-final. End of story.

As for Queen’s, they raced away with Division 2A, topping the table 14 points clear of Cashel having won 15 of 18 games. Then they lost by a point in the play-offs to Buccaneers who only managed 10 wins in the regular season. You get the picture. Buccs made the long journey home with that special feeling of having slipped in through the back door and made off with the silverware.

For Buccs though, some of that spin from Belfast to Athlone will have been spent asking themselves what adjustments will be required for next season where they will be playing a higher standard of rugby from start to finish.

If Queen’s are cursing the Covid-induced format then Buccs need to be careful what they wished for.

Meantime in Division 2B, Greystones were four points clear at the end of the regular season, and then embarked on the play-offs. Two big paydays came their way, at home to Corinthians in the semi-final and then again against Blackrock in the final. From a winning position they were overhauled by Rock.

This format was solely in response to Covid and the fear that teams would be gaining automatic promotion on the back of a raft of cancelled games. So next season you’d imagine it will be back to normal, with only the Division 1A table topper having to sing for their supper, right?

Maybe not. The rationale for tacking play-offs onto the back of a league campaign is all about drama and cash: an extra couple of weekends with the prospect of an upset, which is good for the punters – well, some of them – and good for the sponsor. It’s the chosen way to settle disputes higher up the food chain as well, with France’s Top 14, England’s Premiership and the URC all putting teams through the wringer before they can claim to be champions.

Moreover the clubs themselves like the ideas of ‘finals days’. The treasurers love them especially. Given the crowds that flocked to games around the country for the do-or-die matches across the divisions, the IRFU might want to think again.

They can claim the club game is in rude health now on the back of them not having to write any more cheques. How many casual fans walked through the gates of clubs they previously passed by purely because of the attraction of knock-out rugby?

Perhaps the fairest solution is for the IRFU to retain a bit of both worlds. So when the regular campaign is done and dusted, the top club is awarded a pennant and a cheque.

The AIL trophy, maybe even an enhanced version that looks the part, and another cheque awaits the winners of the knockout series with the same operating down through the Divisions. That way almost everyone takes something from the exercise.