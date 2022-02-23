‘After spending six seasons in France, I can’t wait to get over’ – Frank Bradshaw Ryan on joining Ulster

Limerick native Frank Bradshaw Ryan says he is relishing the chance to link up with Ulster next season, as he gets set to end his six-year stay in France.

As reported by Independent.ie earlier this week, Bradshaw Ryan will leave Nevers for Ulster, with Dan McFarland hailing his signing, which will bolster his side's second-row options.

The 26-year-old came through the Munster sub-Academy but has spent the last few seasons in France, firstly with Auch and, most recently, with Nevers, who are currently fifth in the PRO D2 table.

Bradshaw Ryan has previously represented the Ireland U-19s and the Shannon club man is looking forward to an exciting new chapter of his career.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have signed for Ulster,” Bradshaw Ryan said.

“It is a top club, based in a fantastic city. I love watching Ulster play at the moment, and they are playing a great brand of rugby – and it’s a style of rugby that I really enjoy playing.

“I can see with some of Ulster’s recent signings, together with the top young players coming through, that they are intent on achieving big things.

“After spending six seasons in France, I can’t wait to get over and get started as, with the set-up and coaches that Ulster have, I feel it’s a great place for me to keep learning and improving as a player.”

Ulster head coach McFarland added: “Frank has worked hard in France over the last number of years to develop his game and will offer us something different at lock.

“We look forward to welcoming him this summer and seeing what he can deliver both on and off the field for Ulster.”