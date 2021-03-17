Adeolokun extends Bristol stay as teenage Dubliner Hickey signs for Ospreys

Former Connacht and Ireland winger Niyi Adeolokun has signed a new one-year deal to remain at Pat Lam's Bristol Bears until 2022.

The Dubliner moved to the Premiership high fliers on a short-term deal last summer after he was released by Connacht and has impressed enough to sign on for this season, scoring two tries so far.

Adeolokun will now stay at Ashton Gate for a second full season and was delighted to commit his future.

“It’s been a fantastic first year with the club and I’m delighted to have been able to contribute to the Bears’ growth," he said in a club statement.

“Personally, my game is improving under Pat Lam and the coaching staff and I look forward to helping the team achieve our goals going forward.”

Lam said he is impressed with how Adeolokun has performed.

"When I gave Niyi his first professional contract at Connacht, his coachability and desire to improve, on and off the field, was superb," he said.

“Since he has been with Bristol, it’s been great to see him continue that growth. Once again, Niyi has fitted in extremely well to the team where he is well-liked and a big part of our Bears culture.”

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Dubliner Will Hickey has joined the Ospreys on a two-year deal.

The captain of the 2020 St Michael's senior cup team has decided to make the move to Wales where he'll link up with former Lansdowne, Leinster and Ireland U-20 coach Mike Ruddock who is directorof rugby at the region.

The back-row will continue his studies at Swansea University and is excited to sign up.

“When Mike Ruddock made contact and discussed the prospect of having a trial with the Ospreys, I jumped at the opportunity and knew I had to make the most of it," he told the Ospreys website.

“I had other offers from clubs but as soon as I got here, I knew the Ospreys was where I wanted to be to progress my career. The boys have really made me feel welcome and I know the rest isdown to me.

“Toby (Booth, head coach) has shown a real faith in the young talent at the Ospreys and that is just exciting and, as a young player, I know I have to takeany opportunity when it comes my way.”

Booth was full of praise for the teenager.

“Will has been very impressive, as a young player, both on and off the pitch. He is very diligent and very committed, and has had some real impactful moments in training since he has been here.

“Will has shown he is a player of real potential and his signing is part of our strategic plan to grow the depth and quality of the Ospreys squad.”

Another young Irish player making waves abroad is Corkman Eoghan Barrett who has signed a new deal with Pau.

The 21-year-old moved to the French club out of school and played four times in the Top 14 this season. He's signed a new deal until 2023.

