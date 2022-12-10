Adam Byrne scores first Connacht try as westerners see off Newcastle to start Challenge Cup campaign

Adam Byrne finally got off the mark for Connacht against Newcastle.

If Connacht are hoping that their residence in Europe’s second tier is but temporary, they are determined to make a decent fist of it in Andy Friend’s final season in charge.

This wasn’t a resounding statement of intent but when winning home games is paramount, this was certainly a box ticked, especially with a side packed with eager shadow players.

One of them, former Leinster wing, Adam Byrne, crowned a fine full debut with the game’s stellar moment, one of the pair of tries that gave his side a 14-8 half-time lead.

That they only added three points more, and Newcastle nothing at all, until Diarmuid Kilgallon’s try with four minutes left, illustrated the grim tussle that unfurled at a slowly freezing Sportsground.

Job done, as is the mantra for nights like these. That only just over 3,000 were here reminded all of the collateral damage suffered by failing out of Europe’s elite.

When you’re playing the heaviest pack encountered so far this season, it’s nice for your front row to make an early impression.

Peter Dooley, one of the four summer Leinster recruits, certainly did that before Connacht’s opening try after just three minutes, even if the opportunity of winning a scrum penalty derived from a crooked throw from his hooker, Dylan Tierney-Martin.

He made no mistake with his second dart. Caolin Blade’s half-break from the rumbling maul, with an advantage, brought his side to five metres out and the pressure was maintained, with Paul Boyle making the final impression to give his side the perfect beginning.

After a snazzy floodlit celebration, David Hawshaw added the extras and, with Newcastle having only pitched up in Shannon early in the morning, there was a suspicion that they might be already planning for a premature exit.

But a scrum penalty of their own and an equally dangerous lineout drive hinted otherwise, although when they went wide, Tiernan O’Halloran read the play superbly and his clever interception prevented an immediate riposte.

They almost fashioned a second close-in drive but Tom Daly spilled after the maul splintered and Adam Radwan skated clear to switch the play from one end of the field to another.

Again Newcastle tried to make their strength felt but Josh Murphy, the third of the ex-Leinster quartet, secured possession under the maul. But Dooley’s second scrum penalty concession indicated the present danger of the visiting pack.

Spurning valour, well-travelled South African out-half Tian Schoeman opted for the three-pointer.

The home side were struggling to create space as they couldn’t edge the gain-line with their midfield carries. Newcastle were also distrustful of their attack, kicking away possession with impatience despite working good positions.

But when they were close in, that’s when the danger was present and real. Working with an advantage, punishing carries allowed Schoeman the space to cross-kick to the right wing, Radwan winning the ball above Blade and off-loading a delicious pop pass to give his left-winger Nathan Earle the touchdown and his team a 25th minute 8-7 lead.

Connacht were now in a dog fight; no fun when you’re the smaller animal. Errors multiplied. They needed a spark; when Newcastle captain Tom Penny tipped Blade upside down on his back – only a penalty said Luc Ramos – it spurred Connacht on to a modicum of sustained pressure but another error ended it.

But it was coming and the fourth Leinster man, Adam Byrne, delivered the crowd-stirrer.

Picking up possession between the 10-metre line and the 22, he barged through contact, then stepped off his right to floor a front-rower, then gliding though the final covering tackle.

It was a stunning score and quite the manner to celebrate his first start for the club; the conversion for 14-8 restored the lost anxiety of the middle 20 minutes of a fitful half.

Now they needed to dictate the terms of the second act. Instead, the game disintegrated. It was hearty Cup fare, true, but hardly good rugby.

Nothing much happened for 15 minutes and then, when it did, Connacht were going backwards despite decent possession and were relived to be given a penalty shot; especially Hawkshaw, who had missed a much tougher, long-range effort earlier in the half.

A two-score lead in such a tight game was a precious bounty.

Conor Fitzgerald’s fine cross-field kick four minutes from time to allow Diarmuid Kilgallon to soar marvellously to gather a third try delivered the coup de grace.

The quest for a bonus point try, once an unfeasible prospect, was a surprise. That they failed to secure it probably wasn’t.

Scorers – Connacht – Tries: P Boyle, A Byrne D Kilgallon. Cons: D Hawkshaw 2. Pen: D Hawkshaw.

Newcastle: Tries: N Earle. Pens: T Schoeman.

Connacht – T O’Halloran; A Byrne, T Daly (T Farrell 64), C Forde (C Fitzgerald 64), D Kilgallen; D Hawkshaw, C Blade (C Reilly 69); P Dooley (D Buckley 60), D Tierney-Martin (S Delahunt 59), J Aungier (S Illo 60), J Murphy L Fifita HT), N Murray, J Butler, capt, S Hurley-Langton (O McCormack 64), P Boyle.

Reps – D Delahunt, D Buckley, S Illo, L Fifita, O McCormack, C Reilly, C Fitzgerald, T Farrell.

Newcastle - A Tait; A Radwan, M Moroni, T Penny capt; N Earle; T Schoeman (J Thomas 62), S Stuart; C Cade (A Brocklebank 53), J Blamire (C Maddison 53), M Tampin (R Palframan 61), G Peterson (J Peters 53), S de Chaves, M Dalton, T Marshall, C Chick (M Tiffin 64)

Reps - C Maddison, A Brocklebank, R Palframan, J Peters, M Tiffen, J Barton, J Thomas, E Greenlaw.

Referee – Luc Ramos (France)