About turn sees penny finally drop

IRFU dragged kicking and screaming into 21st century

'Women's sport is here to stay. It is a revolution, a transformation in the culture.' Photo by John Dickson / Sportsfile

&lsquo;Women&rsquo;s sport is here to stay. It is a revolution, a transformation in the culture.&rsquo; Photo by John Dickson / Sportsfile

Tommy Conlon

Well holy God. The IRFU has suddenly come to its senses and decided that women’s rugby in this country needs a bit of love and money.

Well, money anyway. The relationship has been so loveless for so long that not even a combination of Dr Ruth, Frankie Byrne and Angela MacNamara could spark a bit of romance at this stage into that particular tango.

