A two-hour meeting with Sexton, England experience and Italian job - Why Ireland turned to Mike Catt to revamp attack

Sexton told his wife Laura he'd be 20-30 minutes, but two hours later she sent him a text to ask the former England international to leave, because his dinner was getting cold.

Getting ‘run over’ by New Zealand’s Jonah Lomu at the 1995 World Cup. Photo: Ben Radford /Allsport

Such was the zeal Andy Farrell's new assistant brought to the table. Sexton smiled broadly as he recounted the story and spoke enthusiastically about Catt's passion for the job.

From his illustrious playing days, he is a familiar face to Irish rugby fans. As a coach, he is an unknown quantity.

One of a handful of players to have played in four Rugby World Cups, winning it in 2003, the South African-born back won 76 caps for England and became their oldest captain in 2007.

That year, he became the oldest player to play in a World Cup final until Brad Thorn beat his record four years later, but many people will first recall the part he played in one of rugby's most iconic moments when he was run over by Jonah Lomu in 1995.

Search for his name online, and that's the first thing that comes up. In his autobiography 'Landing On My Feet', penned after his retirement in 2007, he dedicates a chapter to the incident entitled 'Living down Lomu'.

"I can still hear his footsteps in my mind," he wrote. "God, how I wish it wasn't me".

He may have been a speed-bump to Lomu, but that incident was the same thing to the young man who had grown up feeling like an outsider in his own land.

As an 'English' South African growing up during Apartheid, he never felt acceptance from Afrikaaners who dominated the dressing-rooms. When he moved to England, he wasn't considered English enough.

His playing career may have been illustrious, but it had highs and lows in equal measure.

He recounts being booed by the crowd at Twickenham, being written off by the press and treated poorly by his long-term club Bath, but when his wife and new-born daughter came perilously close to death in 2002, he reshaped the way he approached his job and found the right balance.

"I saw Ali fit violently and heard doctors voice fears of brain damage. I saw Evie wired up in an incubator with her chest open after undergoing heart surgery," he wrote. "All of a sudden I saw rugby for what it is. A game."

Thankfully, mother and daughter made full recoveries and Catt turned his attention back to his career with a new clarity. By the end, he was a cause célèbre in the media, a captain and a popular figure who played until the ripe old age of 39.

He finished at London Irish as Conor O'Shea added a layer of experience to the backline and, as pack leader, former Ireland second-row Bob Casey worked closely with the new arrival.

He was already showing signs of the sort of coach he would become.

"He was as good a player as I was lucky enough to play with," Casey recalls. "In terms of how he approached his preparation, how he saw the game. He very much wanted to play with the ball, he's pretty smart and liked to give players the framework to make decisions themselves and encourage players to try things and push themselves.

"Not necessarily physically, more in terms of skills and bring them out of their comfort zone in terms of what they're trying to do and plays they're trying to come up with.

"He's a great personality, bright but able to have a bit of fun. As a team-mate you couldn't ask for more. On the pitch, he'd a very good way of looking at the game, he was very good at adapting on the pitch, looking at ways a team was defending against - really good in-game, not many people had that.

"He'll want that from his players, how they react and adapt in-game.

"He loved rugby, from his upbringing to all of his pals.

"He was a phenomenal athlete, we'd go on training camps pre-season and he would either win or be at the top of the fitness stuff. He had a phenomenal engine, very low body fat. I remember the house he had near the training ground, he'd a rug in front of the telly and once he got home in the evening he was on that rug stretching for the whole evening.

"That was him, constantly looking after his body but well able to have a pint and a bit of craic as well."

It was when at London Irish that Catt first came into contact with Farrell.

The rugby league legend turned his attention to union in 2005 and was targeting a place in the 2007 World Cup squad as a swansong to his glittering career. His rival for the No 12 shirt was a very different player and at the beginning of the '07 Six Nations, Brian Ashton preferred the hard-carrying convert as Catt recovered from injury.

Then came Croke Park. Farrell started the heaviest defeat England have ever suffered to Ireland and two weeks later the coach made eight changes, recalling Catt and naming him captain.

They vied for the jersey through the year, but Catt won the battle and got the nod for the World Cup final. Both men came in for criticism and, although they were rivals, the empathy for his squad-mate shines through in Catt's writing.

The duo became colleagues again five years later when Stuart Lancaster assembled his coaching ticket to restore pride in the English jersey ahead of their home World Cup in 2015.

England beat the All Blacks and finished second in three Six Nations in a row, playing an exciting brand of rugby with a talented, but inexperienced, group of players. However, their disastrous pool exit after defeats to Wales and Australia brought the journey to a shuddering half.

Having been signed for London Irish by Conor O'Shea, Catt's next step saw him link up with the former Ireland full-back at Italy. Although wins were thin on the ground, O'Shea credits his former assistant with enhancing the Azzurri's attacking game.

"If you want raw stuff, the Italian team scored more tries in the World Cup than any Italian team.

"You could say well it was only Canada or Namibia but the same teams have always been there and we played one game less. And historically for the last four-year period we have scored tries at a more consistent rate than the previous 10 years before, so all you need to see is that.

"Listen, in terms of psychology profiles, he's a 'yellow' - he's an energy-giver, he's an entertainer."

Although Ashton's time coaching Ireland did not go well, the ex-Bath and England coach is regarded as an innovative rugby coach and was a great influence over Catt when they worked together at Bath.

"Mike was pivotal to how Bath played. When Brian was here he tried to give us a skill-set that we did not have. But now Mike is coming into a system that is full of skillful players and they have got the skill-sets to be pushed," O'Shea said.

"He will probably have very similar philosophies to how Brian played the game but I think we will have the armoury to be able to do it.

"We were just not ready for Brian. He was too early for Irish rugby but knew exactly what was needed.

"I'll be fascinated and I'm sure Catty, in terms of his coaching, has learned a lot as well because he was coaching in Italian - he will have learned a lot in terms of his communication."

Although he criticised Ashton's decisions as England coach, Catt's overall regard with his mentor is clear.

Ashton, meanwhile, likes what he sees in his former player as a coach.

"It's an interesting appointment and there's obviously good chemistry there between himself and Andy," he said,

"He's someone Farrell trusts. I coached him at Bath and England and he was an instinctive player, bordering on maverick - which for me was fantastic. He had a broad range of skills that allowed him play 10, 12, 13 and 15 and he was great to work with.

"Even though Italy's results haven't been great I think any discerning rugby person would accept they're playing much better rugby now than four or five years ago, and Mike's had an impact on that.

"Hopefully with Ireland he'll coach the way he played, which could be very interesting because he'll have good players to work with."

When he took the job, Farrell had two clear vacancies to fill given the man he replaced, Joe Schmidt, had been in charge of Ireland's attack and scrum coach Greg Feek was moving home to work in the All Blacks set-up.

In Leinster's John Fogarty, he had a popular, obvious candidate to step in to the scrum role but the attack role was a different beast and there were calls for him to engage the services of an outside, experienced voice along the lines of Lancaster or Wayne Smith.

Instead, he turned to his old rival and colleague.

"Well, he's the man that you want to progress your ideas, but also his ideas, into the team and how you want them to be, and is that person going to fit with the personnel that you've got? I think he's the ideal man for that," Farrell said of Catt.

"He's an ideas man who gets excited about the attacking game of rugby and I need that, I need to be challenged along the way myself with people throwing ideas at me and giving me a few headaches along the way and I'll sift through all those and make decisions."

With a limited preparation window, we can expect evolution rather than revolution as Catt gets to know the players and vice versa.

But it is reasonable to expect the team to slowly move towards a more heads-up style of play.

"He's a pretty special rugby brain. I'm fascinated to see how it translates," Casey says.

"I'd imagine it will be a slower input. Faz (Farrell) is a very strong character, Mike is very good one on one and in the background.

"But, you just have to look at the way he played the game - it'd be quite different to the way Ireland played previously."

After the disappointment of 2019, that will be music to Irish ears.

