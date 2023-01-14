A promising text message and a bright future: French have interest but Frisch wants to answer Ireland’s Call

Antoine Frisch’s phone has been running a bit hot since he joined Munster.

He got a text message from Ireland attack coach Mike Catt after his first start for Munster in their win over South Africa ‘A’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last November in a game that revealed that Frisch had promise with the province and, possibly, with the Ireland squad in the future.

He worked with Catt on the Emerging Ireland tour the previous month and it seems the text message landed with the right amount of incentive.

So, what did Catt text him?

“Just that there was some good stuff and to keep going. It’s just encouragement. It’s good like, it was nice of him to text me like that,” Frisch says.

Frisch has put himself in the conversation for possible inclusion when the extended Ireland squad for the Six Nations is named next Wednesday.

He was a surprise call-up for that Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa at the start of the season after only just clocking-in with Munster. The France-born centre signed from Bristol on a three-year contract and qualifies to play for Ireland through his mother.

But Ireland isn’t the only nation dialling in his number.

France head coach Fabien Galthie has rang Frisch a few times this season. He called just before he went on the Emerging Ireland tour and after he returned.

Frisch grew up in Fontainebleau, just outside Paris. His French dad and his half Irish/half English mother used to ask him growing-up who he was going to play for: France or Ireland? He used to wonder about it himself. But signing for Munster nailed his commitment, although his move to Limerick hasn’t put Galthie off.

“He (Galthie) called me to tell me: we’re watching you. I’ve been on the Emerging Ireland tour. I’ve signed my contract with the IRFU. I’ve committed three years with Munster and I want to play for Ireland,” Frisch (26) told the Irish Independent at Thomond Park this week.

“It’s fairly simple in my head. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I think you’ve got to show loyalty as well, but not taking away anything from all the French clubs that gave so much to me when I was younger.

“There’s no awkwardness or anything. It’s very simple in my mind.”

Making the game look simple is one way that Frisch stands out. Ahead of today’s rematch with Northampton at Thomond Park in the Champions Cup, the away game with the Saints before Christmas showed his range especially in the first half. There were the lightening swift passes to Keith Earls and Mike Haley, and his tackle on the surging James Ramm down the wing which resulted in a penalty to Munster.

A link-man and a space-sensor, Frisch reckons his abilities as a centre come from previously playing in another position.

“I think I’m a good communicator on the pitch. I’m really vocal. I think I’m good at identifying where the space is. I think it’s from playing fly-half in the past because you’re constantly scanning at fly-half, constantly getting boys to get organised around you.

“I’m still improving on both sides of the ball but I think in attack I’ve got good skills. I think I need to vary my game a bit more. I’m passing an awful lot so I feel I need to maybe have a go myself a bit more.

"Just to carry and I’ll be looking to focus on that in the next few games. Just have a go, things might unlock off the back of that.

"I think defence is becoming a big strong point in my game, it probably wasn’t coming in. I’m really focusing on that. If you want to play international rugby you have to be world class in that area.

“Obviously at centre you’re in the middle of everything so you’re the link sometimes between the backrows that might be on the edge and you’re behind the forwards organising. But we’re all connected, everyone’s connected to each other.”

So, 12 or 13 preferably? The seven games Frisch started for Munster this season (of which he played the full 80 except in the South Africa ‘A’ game) have come at 13. “I don’t mind. I’ve played 12 so much the past four years. I’m really enjoying 13 just because you’re out there a little bit more on the edges and you have a bit more space than at 12.

“The way we play, it just changes all the time between 12 and 13. Like even wingers come into our system. Wingers can be in the centre, linking and connecting. I think 13 is my position, probably my best position.”

It’s midway through his first season but it already feels like Frisch has been around here a lot longer.

He’s used to coming into new teams. He only stayed for one season with the previous clubs he’s been with.

“I was one season at Bristol, one season at Rouen, one season at Massy, one season at Tarbes and before that I was at Stade (Francais). I’ve moved around quite a lot so I’m used to how it works.

“Obviously there’s legends in this squad. Players that I’ve watched growing up; Keith Earls, Pete (O’Mahony), Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway, Conor Murray.

"Just really exciting to get to know them and train and play with them. It’s more excitement than nerves but there is always nerves. You know you’re going to have to sing a song or do something so that makes you nervous.”

That song, by the way, was the Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘By The Way’ which he sang after the win in Edinburgh on the bus journey to the airport last month.

Frisch lives in a house in Castletroy with another new signing, hooker Chris Moore, and says he doesn’t get recognised by locals like another one of this season’s new signings Malakai Fekitoa who’s had a tougher start to Munster compared to Frisch.

“At the beginning of the season it was a new gameplan, new coaching staff, playing a completely different way to the previous years. It’s a huge change so I think everyone was trying to find their feet and I don’t think it was easy in those first few weeks as well for players – for backs, in particular, to express themselves ‘cos we were still trying to find our feet as a squad.

“I thought Mala still played well. Last few games he’s performed really well. I know there’s been negative talk about Mala but I disagree personally.”

What about playing with his Emerging Ireland teammate Jack Crowley in the centre?

“It’s brilliant. He sees where the space is really easily. He’s class in defence. He can jackal. He can tackle. He can hit hard. He’s really complete. It’s interesting that he’s playing 12 because it makes me think of myself a few years back where I was 10 and I was playing 12, and I think he’s enjoying it as well.

“Connecting there with Joey. It’s good having two playmakers in the midfield and with Joey as well.”

From the sublime standards of a Garry Ringrose to the emergence of the exciting Rowan Osborne, the centre is a position in Irish rugby that’s holding its own. But Frisch backs himself to be ready to do a job for Ireland if he’s called upon.

“Yeah, 100pc. It’s just from the way I’ve improved since I arrived at Munster and understanding the way Ireland want to play and having so many internationals in this squad.

“Understanding how they want to play and obviously the Emerging Ireland tour gave me a massive insight so, yeah, I think I would. But you still need to show what you can do on the weekend and it’s the performances that allow you to be called up or not, so, I’m just focused on that.”

For now, it’s Northampton at Thomond Park today and making sure the wheels keep turning on the momentum Munster have been building.

“We’re getting more and more confident in the way we want to play – you can see that in games.

“Obviously, we’ve had a few defeats that have hurt us because they were narrow defeats. Even when we’re winning games or we’re losing, it doesn’t change the way we operate the week after.”

And with that Jack Crowley’s name pops up on Frisch’s phone. His day isn’t done yet. The way he’s been progressing so far, there might be a few incoming texts and calls for Frisch to answer this season.