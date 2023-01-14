| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A promising text message and a bright future: French have interest but Frisch wants to answer Ireland’s Call

Munster centre has impressed since joining province at start of the season

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree congratulates Antoine Frisch after their URC win over Ulster. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree congratulates Antoine Frisch after their URC win over Ulster. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree congratulates Antoine Frisch after their URC win over Ulster. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree congratulates Antoine Frisch after their URC win over Ulster. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sinead Kissane Twitter

Antoine Frisch’s phone has been running a bit hot since he joined Munster.

He got a text message from Ireland attack coach Mike Catt after his first start for Munster in their win over South Africa ‘A’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last November in a game that revealed that Frisch had promise with the province and, possibly, with the Ireland squad in the future.

Most Watched

Privacy