A chance to give back and remember old friends

Ireland Legends, from left, Mick Galwey, the late Gary Halpin and Reggie Corrigan during the game against England Legends at the Twickenham Stoop in 2010. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“Sometimes, there’s a man, well, he’s the man for his time and place. He fits right in there.”

– The Big Lebowski, Ethan & Joel Coen

The way Kevin Maggs sees it, Gary Halpin was always the right man in the right place at the right time.

When he met him for the first time in his life, boarding the (Arrested) Development tour to New Zealand and Samoa in 1997, Maggs knew they would be friends for all time.

Until suddenly the clock stopped.

For Maggs, who was capped 70 times for the land his grandfather left a century ago, too many minutes have passed too quickly as of late.

A year after his old comrade Halpin fell, too soon, mortality has mocked spring’s lengthening evenings.

“Jesus, these last few weeks,” he mutters with the moroseness only those of middle age can muster.

“We’ve already lost Anthony Foley, who is the same age as me. Two lads gone from that trip. It’s scary.

“A few days ago, I lost a guy a year above me in Bristol Colts, Nathan Clark. I played against Joeli Vidiri and Inga Tuigimala too. It’s insane.

Trained

“You get to this age and it’s a worrying time. Shane Warne gone. It makes you appreciate everything you do get from the game and the people you played with.

“That’s what makes this Friday so important, a chance to give something back in appreciation of a friend and team-mate.”

That chance involves the now annual legends clash between English and Irish players, which takes place at the Twickenham Stoop tonight.

An opportunity to renew acquaintances, but also remember those they have lost.

“It’s tough,” says Maggs. “I can only imagine what Gary’s family and friends went through, when somebody so special gets taken away from you.”

Except with every passing day, he himself is reminded of love and loss.

He and Jayne lost their daughter, Jessica, in 2011 after she had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

The parents spent six months living full-time in hospital as Jessica received chemotherapy.

She went into remission but later relapsed and required a bone marrow transplant.

The Maggs, including their daughter Isabelle, experienced the comfort of something akin to normality for 16 months thereafter. But then the sands of time unfortunately ran out.

Jessica would have been 17 last month. And every day tugs at the sleeve of unfulfilled hopes and dreams.

“It affects me every day,” says Maggs. “Some are good, but not all of them.

“It’s not knowing what she would have been into, but what she wanted to do growing up. That does affect you.

“And then there’s the people that you surround yourself with, build lifelong friendships and bonds with, you never forget those (people). The people who affect your experiences and hold a special place for you, and a lot of those players I would have done anything for. And that was Gary too.”

Halpin loved the Coen Brothers; their wacky humour mirrored his.

Those who endured that forbidding ’97 trek recall it not for the rugby – just as well – but a captain who extracted every last drop of joy and fun from the exertions.

“We trained for two-and-a-half hours every morning and afternoon, and then gym. It was like a boot camp to break us before we had started. All we wanted to do was go to bed.

“And we’d have these five- or six-hour bus treks, and Gary would do stand-up the whole way. Do improvised talk shows, taking the p**s out of everyone, singing songs, and telling jokes.

“He wanted us to have a good time. He was an absolute scream. That was who he was. I can never think about him without smiling and that says so much about him.

“Those characters are rare and there aren’t many left now. But he wanted you to play as hard on the field as off it. And not to take anything for granted. It had a lasting effect on me. He made me feel at ease, at home and part of it straight away.”

Halpin was more welcoming than the IRFU had been; famously, they had ignored the shoebox of video clips sent to them by the grandson of Limerick man, Michael O’Neill.

When then coach Brian Ashton pitched up in Bristol to watch David Corkery and Paul Burke, club stalwart Ralph Knibbs alerted him to the hard midfielder who had only started playing the game as a 17-year-old. Within a week, Halpin was mocking his deep west country burr as they boarded a plane to New Zealand.

“In five days, my whole life had changed.”

Colleagues recall him getting more hyped up for games against England than any other.

They denied England a Grand Slam in 2001, and his final appearance against them coincided with the 2004 Triple Crown.

They had evolved by then and Maggs is also excited by the current crop, guided by some old friends, Mike Catt, Paul O’Connell and Simon Easterby.

But first, to remember some old ones.

Proceeds from the 2022 Legends Match will go to RPA Rugby, Cure Parkinson’s Trust, Alzheimer’s Society and Rugby Ireland Foundation.