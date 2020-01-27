A 17-year-old prospect, a sprint star and U-20 champions - 20 players who could light up Irish rugby in 2020

Then again, Irish people have gotten used to developing an elephant's memory when it comes to the greatest rugby show on earth.

Leinster's seamless season and Ulster's progress in Europe have given the game juice again.

The recent success of the Ireland U20s, the rise in profile of the Sevens to the world circuit, the gradual growth of the Women's game and Andy Farrell's new regime have all created the excitement that comes from new and existing blood streaming through the system.

The Six Nations is almost upon us and the championship has always brought cheer to the wider public as miserable, post-Christmas January ends and new possibilities begin.

This is a list of 20 Irish rugby players that can bring energy and excitement to the year ahead.

John Cooney. Photo: Sportsfile

1 JOHN COONEY

Age: 29

Club: Terenure College; Province: Ulster

The 'old man' of the group has travelled through Leinster and Connacht to find his true calling as Ruan Pienaar's successor.

The first test of Andy Farrell's reign will centre around whether the 29-year-old displaces Conor Murray on form alone. It must stand as a distinct possibility to send a message to Ireland's outsiders. Anything is possible.

Rónan Kelleher in action for Leinster. Photo: Sportsfile

2 RONAN KELLEHER

Age: 22

Clubs: Lansdowne; Province: Leinster.

The hooker has exploded onto the PRO14 and European scene after overcoming injury issues that had stalled his rapid rise through the ranks.

This has not exactly come as a surprise inside the organisation as the St Michael's man has been earmarked since dominating at the U18 Age Grade international level. He is due back from a broken hand in time for what would be his Ireland debut in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Leinster's Will Connors

3 WILL CONNORS

Age: 23

Club: UCD; Province: Leinster

The workaholic openside is quite similar to Josh van der Flier for his insatiable appetite for tackling.

There have been noticeable improvements when it comes catch-pass and an argument can be made that he has been the second best seven in his position, possibly just one van der Flier injury away from being dropped in for his first Ireland cap.

Tommy O’Brien Pic:Sportsfile

4 TOMMY O'BRIEN

Age: 21

Club: UCD; Province: Leinster

Leo Cullen reserved praise for the outside centre/wing, making good on his reputation to deliver a fine showing on his first cap against Ulster.

It was informative that the coach didn't feel the need to blood the super-competitive, ex-Ireland U20 captain from the bench. He can make more progress for Leinter through the Six Nations window.

Dan Sheehan of Leinster A

5 DAN SHEEHAN

Age: 21

Club: Lansdowne; Province: Leinster

The much talked about hooker has yet to make his professional debut, plying his trade in the All-Ireland League and for Leinster A in the Celtic Cup.

He is an accurate thrower with impressive ball skills and a nose for tries, looking set to rival Kelleher in the years ahead at Leinster.

Munster's Jack O'Sullivan

6 JACK O'SULLIVAN

Age: 21

Club: UCC; Province: Munster

The ball-carrying number eight is currently making his move at Munster, while operating out of the UCC back row in the All-Ireland League, alongside last season's Ireland U20 standout John Hodnett.

The cousin to Niall and Rory Scannell is an explosive loose-forward, listed in Munster's Heineken Cup squad, who came to prominence in the 2018 U20 Six Nations before a serious knee injury wiped out last season.

Munster's Craig Casey. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

7 CRAIG CASEY

Age: 20

Club: Shannon; Province: Munster

The electric scrum-half is one of those infectious characters that lifts the energy levels of all those around him.

Relentlessly competitive, the 20-year-old made his debut for Johann van Graan last April, achieved his first start against Connacht at The Sportsground and even cracked the Champions Cup rotation.

Josh Wycherley. Photo: Sportsfile

8 JOSH WYCHERLEY

Age: 20

Club: Young Munster; Province: Munster

The younger brother to Fineen is a hard-charger of a loose-head prop, who takes no prisoners.

He was promptly moved into the Academy from a short stint in the Sub-Academy, nailing down the Ireland U20 starting spot on the Grand Slam squad.

Stewart Moore of Ireland touches down to score a try. Photo: Sportsfile

9 STEWART MOORE

Age: 20

Club: Malone; Province: Ulster

The mercurial centre is one of those instinctive naturals, who can make high-risk decisions because of his vision and execution, making his senior debut against Leinster at The RDS.

He really impressed when joining up with the Ireland U20s for their ill-fated World Cup in the summer, even though injury has hampered his development.

Tom Ahern is emerging as an exciting hopeful. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

10 THOMAS AHERN

Age: 19

Club: Shannon; Province: Munster Academy

This second row has the kind of enviable combination of height (6'7”) and athleticism that doesn't come around too often in Irish rugby.

The Waterford teenager has that footballers' knack for being around the ball and making good decisions when he gets on it. He should start against Scotland in the U20 Six Nations on Friday night.

Ireland's Dylan Tierney-Martin in action against Louis Carbonel of France during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship clash at Irish Independent Park in Cork last March. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

11 DYLAN TIERNEY-MARTIN

Age: 20

Club: Corinthians; Province: Connacht

The big personality came attached with big performances from the hooker in Ireland's glorious U20 Grand Slam campaign.

The Connacht Academy hooker couldn't be in a better position as the mentorship of Dave Heffernan has been invaluable to his transition from back row to front.

David McCann. Photo: Sportsfile

12 DAVID McCANN

Age: 19

Club: Malone; Province: Ulster

This natural leader and number eight had already captained Ireland U19s and Ulster A in the Celtic Cup.

The RBAI graduate has now assumed that role for the Ireland U20s as a highly-rated loose forward, who made an unexpected impact when a year young at the U20 World Cup last summer.

Aaron Sexton in action for Ulster ‘A’ against Jack Kelly of Leinster ‘A’ during last year’s Celtic Cup. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

13 AARON SEXTON

Age: 19

Club: Bangor; Province: Ulster

The Northern Ireland sprint champion, clocking 10.43 for the 100metres and 20.69 over 200metres, has been already touted as the man to give the northern province the gas on the outside they have not had in years.

There is so much buzz about the powerful, 6'2” athlete, who hasn't actually played that much serious rugby.

Karl Martin of Leinster

14 KARL MARTIN

Age: 17

Club: Old Belvedere; Province: Leinster

The boy from Boyne has been kept under wraps since making his Leinster U18 Clubs debut as a 15-year-old.

Coming through the Clubs pathway, the physically mature centre is destined for the Leinster Academy and has been playing for the Old Belvedere U20s this season, despite studying for his Leaving Certificate.

Andrew Smith of Leinster A

15 ANDREW SMITH

Age: 19

Club: Clontarf; Province: Leinster

The Ireland U20 back is a smooth mover with good endurance speed, capable of spectacular leaping finishes.

He has shown this highlight reel trend for Ireland U19s versus Australia last December, backing it up with a similar effort for Leinster A against Munster A at Irish Independent Park in September.

Beibhinn Parsons of Ireland

16 BEIBHINN PARSONS

Age: 18

Club: Ballinasloe RFC; Province: Connacht

The electric three-quarter became the youngest ever Ireland international when debuting off the bench against USA at 16 years of age in Energia Park last November.

The Connacht role model, playing out of Ballinasloe RFC, will balance the Six Nations with her Leaving Certificate at the beginning of a career holding great expectations.

Ireland prop Linda Djougang. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

17 LINDA DJOUGANG

Age: 23

Club: Old Belvedere; Province: Leinster

Born in Cameroon, the student nurse has made her way from the back row into the front row at tight-head to register five Ireland caps in double-quick time.

Moving to Rush in north County Dublin in 2005, Djougang was originally an athlete, making the All-Ireland shot-put final in school, before finding the sport through 'Tag Rugby' five years ago, making rapid strides ever since.

31 August 2019; Jeamie Deacon of Leinster is tackled by Dorothy Wall of Munster during the Womens Interprovincial Championship match between Munster and Leinster at Irish Independent Park in Cork. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

18 DOROTHY WALL

Age: 19

Club: Fetherd & District RFC; Province: Munster

This most interesting prospect has been honing her skills on the 7s circuit, even though not involved for the World Series.

The loose-forward destined for a future in the front row is one of the more exciting prospects to be listed in coach Adam Griggs extended squad to prepare for the Six Nations.

28 November 2019; Eve Higgins pictured during a Ireland Rugby Sevens Media Opportunity at IRFU High Performance Centre, National Sports Campus in Abbottstown, Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

19 EVE HIGGINS

Age: 20

Club: Railway Union; Province: Leinster

This explosive athlete first came to national attention as an Age Grade star for MU Barnhall and was part of Ireland's wider World Cup training squad in 2017.

The Lucan native can currently be seen in action in the 7s World Series where she has been more than holding her own against more experienced opponents.

Lauren Delany of Ireland is tackled by Bethan Lewis of Wales. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

20 LAUREN DELANY

Age: 30

Club: Waterloo; Province: IQ Rugby

A most interesting recruit, the former Ireland basketball international only started playing rugby five years ago in Milton Keynes.

She has accrued eight caps as a quick learner with scope for further improvement through the Six Nations.

