26 years after flying to Sweden to coach Connacht, Warren Gatland is still answering SOS calls

Brendan Fanning

Warren Gatland has made a surprise return to coach Wales. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Warren Gatland has made a surprise return to coach Wales. Image: Sportsfile.

This is not the first time in his career Warren Gatland answered an SOS call.

The first one we know of was back in his teaching days when he had returned to New Zealand after a player/coach stint with Galwegians. Then the phone rang in the middle of the night.

