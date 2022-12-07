26 years after flying to Sweden to coach Connacht, Warren Gatland is still answering SOS calls

This is not the first time in his career Warren Gatland answered an SOS call.

The first one we know of was back in his teaching days when he had returned to New Zealand after a player/coach stint with Galwegians. Then the phone rang in the middle of the night.

“Eh Warren, any chance you could drop everything and get yourself up this end of the world to coach Connacht?”

It was September 1996 and Gatland was teaching by day and coaching Thames Valley a few nights a week. Shortly before the call was made Connacht actually had a coach – one Eddie O’Sullivan. But negotiations on his future had stalled, and rapidly things took a different turn.

In keeping with the suddenness of it all, Gatland had to get himself to Sweden, of all places, to hook up with his new players who were on a pre-season tour there.

Two years later he got another fortuitous call, though this one was not long distance. The IRFU were parting company with Ireland coach Brian Ashton, a year into his six-year contract, and they wanted Gatland to take over.

In a hurry. The Five Nations was already up and running and France were next on the dance card. In Paris. Gatland picked up the ball and ran with it.

By the time the union ditched him, in November 2001, he had made a name for himself as a pragmatic coach with a good feel for man management.

He fetched up to the Berkeley Court for a review meeting with the IRFU honchos who made all the big calls. Expecting a contract extension, he was handed his cards. In a bit of a daze he walked around the corner to get the express bus to Dublin Airport for a flight back to Galway. It was pre M4/M6 days and flying to Galway made sense.

He bumped into the IRFU treasurer just before boarding the bus.

“Good luck with the negotiations!” said the treasurer. He wasn’t operating on inside information. Neither was the rest of the country, who were stunned by the news.

Less than a fortnight earlier, Gatland’s Ireland had taken on New Zealand in Lansdowne Road. The game was notable for a couple of reasons: the debut of Richie McCaw; and the giddy promise born of Ireland leading their visitors 21-7 in the third quarter.

But the speed of the collapse obliterated the positive 50 minutes that went before it. It convinced the IRFU that if they were going to trade more profitably then their coach, who had patched up Ashton’s leaking boat and created a happy, functional camp, should be replaced by his assistant Eddie O’Sullivan.

Warren Gatland was just 38 when all that unfolded. He had barely banked the severance payment from the IRFU when Wasps were asking him to come to London. His effect there would be in the same bracket as Stuart Lancaster’s subsequent influence on Leinster. By the time the Kiwi got back into coaching at Test level, he was a nailed-on winner with invaluable experience from the Premiership and Heineken Cup.

Gatland’s greatest achievement, however, was to take the sow’s ear that was Welsh regional rugby and bypass it with a successful international show. What he learned on the job with Ireland informed his approach with Wasps and Wales – not least the stratospheric importance in a collision sport of having players who can make an impact for 80 minutes.

His relationship with high performance coach Craig White, whom he met with Ireland, was central to that success with club and country.

Answering the call from Wales now is depressingly similar to when Gatland succeeded Gareth Jenkins before Christmas in 2007. Their regions are still uncompetitive, and the national side scored big on the mortification charts when losing at home to Georgia last month.

Just as the WRU were ushering Wayne Pivac out one door and Gatland in the other, there was a bizarre statement from Wales’s four professional club boards apologising for the length of time it has taken to address the “significant and unprecedented challenges” facing the grassroots and professional games. In Wales, the next financial crisis is always close by.

It’s worth remembering that in Gatland’s first incarnation as Wales head coach, he put regional noses out of joint with the amount of time he demanded from players on national duty. Otherwise how could he have moulded men whose week-to-week rugby was mired in mediocrity? His policy was to give clear instructions and leave very little to the imagination.

Gatland’s new contract takes him up to the end of next year’s World Cup with the likelihood then of a role upstairs. As a Welsh colleague puts it: “A bit like your David Nucifora...”

Hmm. The IRFU’s Performance Director has the luxury of dealing with four offspring whose wellbeing is reliant on the head of the household. In Wales, three of the four regions are independent of the WRU – the Dragons are the only ones tied to the mothership. That won’t be insurmountable, but neither will it be straightforward.

What if Gatland sides with the crew who reckon Wales can only sustain, between human and financial resources, three teams? You wonder what state the game will be in by that point: currently there is an embargo on player recruitment/re-signing so a sizeable chunk of players don’t know where they stand for next season.

The upside is that Gatland knows the lie of the land, and what works. Some of his own men are still on the scene; those new to the group will know him as being inseparable from Welsh success. It’s not like he will have to prove himself and win people over. That part of his career started in Connacht more than 25 years ago, but what happens next will be every bit as interesting as what has gone before.