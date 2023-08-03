‘2019 World Cup injury made me grateful for the life I have’ – Jack Conan

Irish forward reflects on heartache in Japan as he plans to make his mark in France

One of the lasting images from the 2019 World Cup is a forlorn-looking Jack Conan wearing a protective moon boot whilst watching on from the sideline as Ireland’s campaign unravelled in alarming fashion against Japan.

A week earlier, Conan had been sprung from the bench early in the first half of the win over Scotland after Peter O’Mahony was forced off with a head injury.

Conan’s all-action performance was such that he earned a start for the second pool game against the hosts in Shizuoka before disaster struck, not just for Ireland, but for the Bray native too.

Joe Schmidt had named Conan to start for what would have been the biggest moment of his career until a long-standing injury came back to haunt him in training, and cruelly end his World Cup.

“I’d been struggling,” the 31-year-old recalls. “I had a stress fracture in my foot for months leading up to it. I hadn’t trained a whole lot leading up to those warm-up games, and to be honest I was living on borrowed time at that stage. I knew it was probably going to go at some stage, it was just a matter of trying to be at my best and trying to manage it as best I could, and we did. The medical staff did unbelievable work, and it just wasn’t meant to be. It was going to go at some stage and it just went earlier than I thought.”

We can still recall Schmidt’s frazzled nature at the team announcement, such was how late in the day Conan’s setback occurred. Little did anyone know at the time that it would soon prove to be a metaphor for Ireland’s World Cup fate.

“When it went, it broke, I needed an op, but even if I hadn’t got to that point I would have needed an extended period of time off,” Conan explains.

“So, even if I decided back in June or July four years ago that I wasn’t going to be right, I still would have missed the World Cup. So, given the opportunity to put your best foot forward and try and make the World Cup squad or just bow out, I was happy to take the risk of missing an extended period of time.

“Now, in saying that, when it went and I was out for six months, I was like: ‘Jeez, did I make the right decision there?’

“I don’t look back and I don’t regret it. It was an incredible experience, even the two or three weeks I was there. It was an incredible honour playing in the World Cup, but yeah, there were definitely two sides to the coin.”

Jack Conan

The complicated nature of Conan’s foot injury cost him six months out, and while the bones may have healed, it took the No 8 even longer to mentally recover.

“I think every injury changes you,” he admits. “For the most part it changes you in a good way. It definitely tests your perseverance and your mental fortitude. I had a really difficult time coming back from that injury. It was incredibly slow.

“It made me grateful for the life I have and the opportunities I’ve worked hard to get over the last few years. Bowing out on that stage in the World Cup and getting injured just makes you so much hungrier to do it again and be back there and get another shot at it.

“Not that I wasn’t grateful four years ago, maybe I just didn’t grasp the magnitude of playing for Ireland in a World Cup but I think because of the experiences I had in Japan they definitely make me appreciate the position I’m in at the moment. Hopefully I can take that into the next few weeks. It definitely means a hell of a lot more to me now.”

Conan has always been honest in his media dealings, which helps those of us on the outside gain a greater insight into what players put themselves through.

“The injury itself, there was no guarantee I would come back from it,” he says.

“There are a lot of lads who retired from the same injury I had – not that it ever got to that point but you knew it was going to be a physically and mentally testing journey from the outset.

“That was late September. My first game back was supposed to be in South Africa with Leinster and that was the week Covid hit, so I didn’t end up playing with Ireland for 18 months, until 2021 when I came off the bench against Italy.

“That was my first game back so there was definitely a period in that time where you think, ‘Jesus, it is so difficult to get back’. I had the tough run with injury and the whole world was locked down so I wasn’t feeling too sorry for myself but it was a long journey and times when you thought you won’t get back in.”

Four years on, Conan is fit and healthy, having recently recovered from a cyst in his pituitary gland. Unlike the build-up to the 2019 World Cup, he is not carrying any injuries into pre-season. With that in mind, he is determined to make the most of the coming weeks.

“I definitely feel like I haven’t had the opportunity to perform on the world stage,” Conan adds. “Obviously I’ve played in the Six Nations, New Zealand last year and whatever else, but the World Cup is definitely something special. With my age profile, I’m not sure I will be knocking around in four years’ time, so I am excited to be at my best and put my hand up in these few warm-up games and then hopefully into the World Cup to show what I can do on that big stage.”