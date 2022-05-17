19-year-old London Irish full-back Henry Arundell named in England squad for first time ahead of Barbarians clash

Arundell has set the Gallagher Premiership alight with his sensational running skills

Henry Arundell has appeared in a senior England squad for the first time as Eddie Jones picks a 36-strong group with next month’s Barbarians fixture in mind.

Arundell has set the Gallagher Premiership alight with his sensational running skills and the 19-year-old London Irish full-back has been tipped as a bolter to make the 2023 World Cup.

Saracens prop Mako Vunipola makes a surprise return and is joined in the group for the three-day training camp by Joe Cokanasiga, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson and Jack Willis, who all missed the Six Nations through injury.

A number of senior players, including Henry Slade, Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler, have been omitted but are expected to be involved in the three-Test series against Australia in July.

“We’re going to use this camp as an opportunity to prepare a base game for the Barbarians fixture and for a really important Australia tour,” Jones said.

“We’ll focus on how we want to play, how we want to be as a team off the field and continue to develop the squad cohesiveness and behaviours.

“It is also 16 months to the World Cup and every minute counts. We want a hard-working and enjoyable environment for the players and to make sure we are all on the same page. We are allowed a squad of 36 players, so it has been a balancing act.

“We want to take a look at some younger players and prepare a base camp for the Barbarians game, particularly as we will be without the Premiership finalists, and also give some senior players a rest as we get to a crucial part of the season.

“These players will still be in contention for the Australia tour.”

England 36-man training squad for three-day camp in London:

Forwards: A Barbeary (Wasps), J Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), O Chessum (Leicester Tigers), T Curry (Sale Sharks), N Dolly (Leicester Tigers), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), C Ewels (Bath Rugby), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), J Heyes (Leicester Tigers), M Itoje (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), G McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons), T Pearson (London Irish), B Rodd (Sale Sharks), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), S Underhill (Bath Rugby), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Willis (Wasps).