18,000 the magic number as worried IRFU seeks to stay afloat

The message was clear from Philip Browne and his fellow bigwigs when they appeared in front of the Dáil special committee for Covid-19 yesterday. Unless fans are allowed back into stadiums, elite sport in Ireland is in real trouble.

Rugby has long been held up as the leading light in professional terms, but even the prudent IRFU and, in particular, its four provinces, cannot continue to operate in an environment where revenue is cut off.

Browne had said September would be a line in the sand for the union as they look to make "unpalatable" decisions on staff and playing budgets as well as the programmes they run, he has pushed that back to December as a result of the current situation.

Given what was being discussed in another area of government buildings, demanding instant results would not have been smart.

No-one who listened to what he had to say could have been left in any doubt as to how perilous things are.

"If this goes on indefinitely, you have to question whether the professional game is sustainable at all," Browne said at a press conference later on. "That would not be unique to Ireland."

Browne remains hopeful that a vaccine can be found that will allow society to return to normal, but in the intervening period he is urging public health experts and governments to allow fans into stadiums with a reduced capacity.

The new restrictions for Dublin mean that's on the long finger, but the union will work with the FAI and the GAA on a 'road map' that will show how it can be done safely.

A trial in England has seen limited attendances at a handful of recent events, while next week's UEFA Super Cup will see 20,000 fans admitted to the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena.

With full houses some way off, Browne would like the government to eventually allow one-metre social distancing at Aviva Stadium. That would see the IRFU being able to accommodate 18,000 fans in Ballsbridge, which would allow them to release €32.5m that is being held up from 12,000 premium and 10-year tickets.

Add in €500,000 per match from general sale and you begin to see some money flowing again.

Browne accepted it's unlikely for the autumn, but if it doesn't happen in time for the Six Nations then they will have to borrow €11m to keep the show on the road at a time when very little money is coming through the door. Last March they had €28million in cash in the bank.

They've burned through the CVC money from their PRO14 investment and that firm's Six Nations commitment has not been secured. Indeed, Browne said he'd be open to the idea of private equity taking a stake in the provinces given the scenario.

They've already cut staff back to a four-day week, while players have taken 10 per cent pay-cuts and a further 10 per cent deferral until Christmas, ​​​​​​but given the current picture it appears they were only buying time.