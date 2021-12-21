| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

12 days of Covid - how a Leinster squad outbreak impacted 30 players and upended their season

Rocky road began before Bath game and culminated in cancellation of festive Munster derby

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has been forced to put all group training on hold. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has been forced to put all group training on hold. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has been forced to put all group training on hold. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has been forced to put all group training on hold. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

“With all the various challenges with Covid, disruptions etc that are potentially there, it’s important we mind ourselves during the week and when it comes to it we’re battling for every single point available. You never know how it will unfold.”

Leo Cullen didn’t quite know how prophetic these words were when he uttered them at an in-person press conference on the night of December 3.

Most Watched

Privacy