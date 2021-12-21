12 days of Covid - how a Leinster squad outbreak impacted 30 players and upended their season

“With all the various challenges with Covid, disruptions etc that are potentially there, it’s important we mind ourselves during the week and when it comes to it we’re battling for every single point available. You never know how it will unfold.”

Leo Cullen didn’t quite know how prophetic these words were when he uttered them at an in-person press conference on the night of December 3.

His side had just beaten Connacht to get back on track after the defeat to Ulster. Europe was next up and Bath were due in the Aviva Stadium, with a trip to Montpellier and a derby against Munster to round off a busy month.

In the dressing-room, the head coach reminded the players of their responsibilities as they headed home for a weekend off.

There were big games on the horizon and they had to take the precautions necessary to keep the show on the road.

As Cullen spoke, 14 Munster players were stuck in South Africa and the rest of their travelling party were just back and in isolation.

The Omicron variant had destabilised Leinster’s biggest rivals.

Little did he know how close to home things would get in the next 18 days despite his best efforts.

On Tuesday, Leinster effectively closed up their UCD headquarters in the hope of ridding themselves of the outbreak that emerged just over two weeks ago.

With more than 30 players unavailable between positive cases, close contacts and injury, the United Rugby Championship (URC) yesterday decided it would not be safe for the Munster match to proceed.

How did we get to this point?

Monday, December 6

After a weekend off, the players reported to Leinster’s UCD base to begin preparations for the clash with Bath at the Aviva Stadium.

All was normal within the bubble, with review and preview meetings, team training and a press conference held online for which Stuart Lancaster and Hugo Keenan were on duty.

Every day, players are required to complete a Covid check-in on a screening app, while the province have been using antigen tests on an almost daily basis since the Omicron variant emerged.

Wednesday, December 8

The squad were required to perform their regular round of PCR tests 72 hours out from the match, but three players reported symptoms on the app. They were sent for their own PCR tests on Tuesday.

Friday, December 10

On the morning Leinster were due to name their team, WhatsApp groups across the city blew up with rumours of an outbreak in the camp.

At 11.28, Leinster confirmed three senior players had tested positive for Covid-19 having taken tests outside of Leinster’s PCR testing window.

Subsequently, 93 out of 94 players, coaches and staff had returned negative PCR tests and the game against Bath was allowed to take place.

Cullen named a team minus a host of big names and the head coach held an online press conference via Microsoft Teams.

“It’s always concerning,” the Leinster boss said. “We’ve had some cases over the last while. I think back to last Christmas and that was quite a messy period, we lost a couple of people at that stage, particularly around the close contact bit as well.

“We’re learning all the time, how best to manage it. We do all we can about how to minimise the risk and even this week, extra testing and all the rest to make sure we’re covering all the bases as best we can.

“You know we’ve got a lot of people through being tested and for the most part guys are OK. Thankfully, even the guys who are the (positive) cases, the symptoms are very, very mild, generally speaking, which is good.”

Sunday, December 12

Despite their absentees, Leinster defeated Bath comfortably on Saturday afternoon but on Sunday a number of players reported positive antigen tests and were sent for PCR tests.

Monday, December 13

Leinster postponed their training session and conducted another round of antigen and PCR tests at UCD.

Tuesday, December 14

Leinster confirmed that they were assisting an additional number of senior players who tested positive and were isolating.

A group of players trained at UCD while another round of both antigen and PCR tests took place, which the club pledged would be conducted on a daily basis.

Leinster moved their academy squad off site to Donnybrook to try and shore up the senior team.

With Montpellier also reporting cases in their camp, the match on Friday night was plunged into doubt. Despite everything, Cullen said Leinster intended to play.

“We have tried to manage the group as best we can to do everything we can to crack on with the game, basically.

“That’s the position we are in. As you can imagine, there are certain challenges within that, but we trust the medics and, obviously, EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby, the tournament organisers) and the HSE (Health Service Executive) will make their relevant calls.”

Wednesday, December 15

Leinster cancelled their planned flight to Montpellier on Thursday amid growing speculation the game would not go ahead.

At high-level meetings between the province and other stakeholders, it was decided that they would fly on Friday.

However, the club had concerns about players developing symptoms and testing positive while in France and being forced to remain there in isolation over Christmas.

Thursday, December 16

After a fourth round of PCR and antigen tests in as many days, Leinster stated their willingness to play and named a team to face Montpellier with 40 players and staff cleared to travel by the HSE.

However, the EPCR match risk assessment committee, made up of doctors from EPCR’s medical advisory group and an independent specialist with experience in virology, decided the risk of them travelling was too high. Although the organisation acknowledged the efforts made to fulfil the fixture, Montpellier were handed a 28-0 win.

Internally, Leinster decided to do a ‘circuit-breaker’, shutting down their UCD base until yesterday.

Monday, December 21

Over the weekend, a number of players were pinged as close contacts, as the Omicron variant took hold in the community.

One player was isolating for 10 days, despite testing negative, after being deemed a close contact of a family member.

Examples such as this were common.

Between positive cases and close contacts, Leinster were going to be without 30 players for the St Stephen’s Day game against Munster.

When they flagged their issue with the United Rugby Championship, the decision was made to postpone that match and shut down operations at UCD until next Tuesday, where they hope to begin preparations for the New Year’s Day fixture against Ulster.

With families gathering during the Christmas period it promises to be a worrying time for the province, whose season could be derailed by this period.

However, with nobody reporting serious symptoms and every club bracing itself for a wave of cases, they’re unlikely to be alone in that struggle.