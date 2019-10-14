Roy Keane 'physically sick' after section of Bulgarian fans racially abuse England players in Sofia

Roy Keane said he was "physically sick" after witnessing the scenes in Sofia tonight, where a section of the Bulgarian fans racially abused England players during the Euro 2020 qualifier.

Keane, speaking as a pundit for ITV at half-time during the game in which England lead 4-0, said: "I'm physically sick listening to that."

In accordance with new UEFA racism protocols, the first two protocols - the first being an alert to the match referee and the second a warning to fans over the public address system - have been enacted.

Further racist abuse in the second half could eventually see the abondonement of the game, with Bulgarian captain Ivan Popov appealing to fans to stop the abuse.

Bulgarian fans gesture during the Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo: Getty Images

Keane caused much amusement before the game when ITV presenter Gabriel Clarke asked him: "Where would you play Ross Barkley, where's his best position, Roy?"

Keane replied: "Probably on the bench, especially at International level."

However, the Chelsea man proved a doubting Keane wrong with two of England's first-half goals.

Online Editors