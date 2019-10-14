Roy Keane 'physically sick' after section of Bulgarian fans racially abuse England players in 6-0 Sofia rout

Roy Keane said he was "physically sick" after witnessing the scenes in Sofia, where a section of the Bulgarian fans racially abused England players during the Euro 2020 qualifier.

Keane, speaking as a pundit for ITV at half-time during the game in which England won 6-0, said: "I'm physically sick listening to that."

In accordance with new UEFA racism protocols, the first two protocols - the first being an alert to the match referee and the second a warning to fans over the public address system - were enacted.

Further racist abuse in the second half could have seen the abondonement of the game, with Bulgarian captain Ivelin Popov pleading with fans to stop the abuse.

Keane caused much amusement before the game when ITV presenter Gabriel Clarke asked him: "Where would you play Ross Barkley, where's his best position, Roy?"

Keane replied: "Probably on the bench, especially at International level."

However, the Chelsea man proved a doubting Keane wrong with two of England's first-half goals.

Southgate's men stood firm in the face of the sickening racism as England thrashed Bulgaria on a night of shame.

Bulgarian fans gesture during the Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo: Getty Images

The Three Lions took a giant stride towards Euro 2020 as they bounced back from Friday's shock loss in the Czech Republic, yet this will match will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Nazi salutes and racist chanting marred Monday's thumping 6-0 win in Bulgaria, where Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane goals complemented braces from Ross Barkley and Raheem Sterling as the players showed great dignity in finishing the match.

Few would have blamed Southgate's side for walking off the field at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, where play was twice halted in the first half due to racism from home fans.

A stadium announcement in the 28th minute - the first step of the UEFA protocol explained to England's players in depth at the start of the international break - warned fans that the Group A encounter may be abandoned if they did not immediately halt racist behaviour.

Tyrone Mings, making his senior debut, appeared to be subject of some of the abuse and it looked like the second step would be invoked just before half-time, only for play to resume after a brief break.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group A - Bulgaria v England - Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria - October 14, 2019 England's Tyrone Mings and teammates as the match is temporarily stopped during the first half REUTERS/Anton Uzunov

A group of Bulgarian fans left the ground and few would have blamed England for refusing to return to the pitch.

Various officials met at half-time and decided that the teams would walk off if racism reared its head again in the second period.

Sterling and Kane struck as the match was completed.

UEFA has been urged to investigate the racist chanting during England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria as "a matter of urgency".

"We can confirm that @England players were subjected to abhorrent racist chanting while playing in the #EURO2020 qualifier against Bulgaria," an English FA statement read.

"This is unacceptable at any level of the game and our immediate focus is supporting the players and staff involved.

"As we are sadly aware, this is not the first time our players have been subjected to this level of abuse and there is no place for this kind of behaviour in society, let alone in football. We will be asking @UEFA to investigate as a matter of urgency."

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group A - Bulgaria v England - Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria - October 14, 2019 Bulgaria fans during the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Ian Wright said the collective action against the racist chanting meant it was "a great day" in the fight to combat discrimination.

The former England and Arsenal forward, speaking as part of ITV's punditry team for the match, said: "It's a terrible day for the Bulgarian people and how they have been represented, (but) it's a great day in respect of trying to tackle racism.

"We can see over in that stand with those (anti-racism) banners, they mean nothing. What we're seeing is a set of fans who do not care and need educating.

"As a black player, we've heard it for many years about walking off (in the event of racist abuse).

"But you do need your white players to do that for you, so you can go off together. When that can happen, when you can see how powerful that is, that will do something."

The president of the Bulgarian Football Union, Borislav Mihaylov, had been critical of comments made by England in the build-up, suggesting talk of racist abuse was "unjust branding" of Bulgaria and its supporters.

Online Editors