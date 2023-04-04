| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rory McIlroy’s hunger for Masters glory is golf’s equivalent of Mayo’s eternal pursuit of Sam Maguire

Roy Curtis

Irish golfer Rory McIlroy. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Irish golfer Rory McIlroy. Photo: Getty Images

Irish golfer Rory McIlroy. Photo: Getty Images

Irish golfer Rory McIlroy. Photo: Getty Images

In splicing the movie of his life, there are an abundance of soul-scarring Augusta days that Rory McIlroy would happily consign, like withered Amen Corner azaleas, to the cutting room floor.

At times his pursuit of a green jacket seems cursed, a parched wayfarer seeking to draw water from a barren well.

Most Watched

Privacy