The top ten most watched programmes on UK TV in the last decade have been revealed and sport dominates the list.

Revealed: Top ten most watched television shows in the UK in the last decade highlights the pulling power of sport

Major television networks spend increasingly extravagant fees to acquire the TV rights for the biggest sporting competitions, but the figures confirm that investment is worthwhile.

The figures revealed the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in London drew the biggest audience for any broadcast with a massive 24.5m turning in to watch the event staged at the London Stadium.

England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia in the summer of 2018 drew a huge audience, with just two non-sporting events making the list as the X Factor final of 2010 and last week's Gavin & Stacey Christmas special attracted bumper audiences:

The top ten transmissions of the decade:

1. BBC One: Olympic 2012: Closing Ceremony 24.5 million

2. BBC One: Olympic 2012: Opening Ceremony 24.2 million

3. ITV: World Cup 2018: Croatia V England 20.7 million

4. BBC One: Euro 2012: England V Italy 20.3 million

5. ITV: The X Factor 2012 final 17.7 million

6. BBC One: World Cup 2018: Sweden V England 17.4 million

7. BBC One: Olympics 2012: Men's 100m Final 17.3 million

8. ITV: World Cup 2018: Colombia V England 17.2 million

9. BBC One: Gavin and Stacey 17.1 million

10. BBC One: World Cup 2018 Tunisia V England 16.9 million

