Retiring Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy proud of ‘significant strides made in women's participation in sport’

John Treacy has announced yesterday that he will retire as Sport Ireland’s chief executive on December 31.

The 64-year-old has been in the role since 2015, having previously served as chief executive of the Irish Sports Council from 1999.

The Waterford man’s tenure had been due to end in September last year before he received a contract extension.

Chairman of Sport Ireland Kieran Mulvey said: “John Treacy has been a model Chief Executive that has led Irish Sport through action and strategic vision.”

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland today, Waterford native Treacy said he is particularly proud of the creation of the Institute of Sport.

"When I walk through it now, and it's a fantastic facility, where athletes can utilise world-class service providers, that’s fantastic."

Treacy added that other aspects he will look upon fondly as his time in the role is the support of Irish Paralympians the same as Olympians, something he described as "ahead of its time", closer workings with disability groups and tighter links with local initiatives.

Treacy went on to stress the importance of child protection measurements that were introduced as well as more robust anti-doping regulations.

In a statement released by Sport Ireland, Treacy said it was a "privilege" to lead Sport Ireland and the Irish Sports Council.

"There have been many highlights, but in particular I am delighted with the significant strides made in women's participation in sport and disability sport over recent years.

"While it was my intention to retire from the role last year, the postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the onset of the pandemic and the need to ensure stability changed those plans.

"With Sport Ireland now firmly established and the sector in a strong position to tackle any challenges ahead, I believe now is the right time for me to step away."

Sport Ireland said it has commenced the recruitment process for Treacy's replacement.