Republic of Ireland U17s out of Euros after keeper is sent off during shoot-out

Independent.ie

Republic of Ireland Under-17s exited the European Championship in controversial fashion in Chesterfield when goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran was sent off during the penalty shoot-out against Holland.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/republic-of-ireland-u17s-out-of-euros-after-keeper-is-sent-off-during-shootout-36907524.html

https://www.independent.ie/sport/article36907521.ece/0cba2/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_d234571b-3079-4015-892e-82ee874e9140_1