Republic of Ireland U17s out of Euros after keeper is sent off during shoot-out
Corcoran was given a second yellow card for coming off his line.
Republic of Ireland Under-17s exited the European Championship in controversial fashion in Chesterfield when goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran was sent off during the penalty shoot-out against Holland.
Corcoran saved Holland’s fifth spot-kick from Daishawn Redan to seemingly keep his side’s hopes alive – only to be issued his second yellow card from referee Zbynek Proske for allegedly coming off his line.
A distraught Corcoran was forced to hand his goalkeepers’ shirt to defender Oisin McEntee, but Redan made no mistake with his second attempt to send the Dutch through to the semi-finals after a game which had ended 1-1.
As the Dutch wheeled away in triumph after a 5-4 victory, Irish officials remonstrated with the referee and senior team boss Martin O’Neill marched onto the pitch to take issue with the decision.
Republic had forced their way back into the match after the Dutch capped a spell of dominance by grabbing the lead in the 62nd minute with a powerful header by Liam van Gelderen.
But the Irish were level almost immediately when a clever one-two between Troy Parrott and Jason Knight in the box resulting in the former sweeping home a superb shot.
Press Association