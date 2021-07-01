Rebekah on top in Athlone

Clandeboye’s Rebekah Gardner claimed a three-stroke win in the 2021 Connacht Senior Open at Athlone.

Starting the day one shot clear of Elm Park’s Emma Fleming, the duo swapped the lead on numerous occasions, but it was the 17th that proved crucial for Gardner’s win.

Going into the hole a shot back, the Clandeboye star parred the par-3, while Fleming carded a six. A birdie on the 18th gave the 16-year-old a three-shot win.

“I’m delighted to get the win. It was a great competition with Emma,” said Gardner, who also won the Senior Girls category from Fleming.

“We both played well. I’ve had a good season so far, and it’s nice to get the win.

“It’s great to see where my game is at compared to other women older than me.

“I’m just delighted to get the win.”



