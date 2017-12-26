Sport

Tuesday 26 December 2017

Poll: Choose the best Irish sporting play of 2017 from these 16 possibilities

There are have been some moments of individual brilliance in Irish sport thus year. Choose your favourite from 16 of the best sporting plays of 2017 below.

1: Fayonagh's performance in the Cheltenham Champion Bumper

A bittersweet moment. The mare came from the clouds to win the Cheltenham Champion Bumper under Jamie Codd. She looked destined to back up her heroics over hurdles this season but tragically died in an accident on Gordon Elliott's gallops.

2: James McClean goal v Wales

Ireland went into the final game of their World Cup qualifying group against Wales in Cardiff needing a win and James McClean delivered the vital goal after Jeff Hendrick's tenacity had created the opportunity.

3: Jack Kennedy's miraculous recovery

Kerry teenager Jack Kennedy produced a moment of sheer genius and nerve aboard Robin Des Mana earlier this month. He was shot out of the saddle at the third fence but somehow managed to keep the partnership together and they went on to win.

4: Joe Canning's winning point against Tipperary

It was the third successive Galway-Tipperary semi-final to be decided by a point and what a point it was. Under the shadow of the Cusack Stand and acting purely on instinct, the Portumna man split the uprights.

5: Con O'Callaghan goal v Tyrone 

How was this man not in the running for the sports personality of the year? Seven trophies across both codes and simply amazing performances throughout 2017. His goal against Tyrone was a joy to behold.

6: Paul Dunne's chip to win British Masters 

The Bray golfer ends 2017 at 76 in the world rankings. The highlight of his season was his first European Tour victory at the British Masters and he sealed the deal in style.

7: Sean O'Brien try vs All Blacks

The Tullow Tank finished off one of the greatest Lions tries of al time in the first test. Although the Lions lost the game it was a watershed moment for the tourists.

8: Daniel Flynn point vs Dublin

The former AFL export enjoyed a fine season with Kildare and earned an All Star nomination. The highlight of his summer was a stunning point in the Leinster final against Dublin.

9: Con O'Callaghan goal vs Mayo

Con O'Callaghan appears for a second time in our selections. His solo goal at the beginning of the All-Ireland final was a beauty.

10: Ronan O'Neill chip goal for Tyrone in Ulster final

The game may have been done and dusted at the time but Ronan O'Neill cheeky chip in the Ulster final was still one of the highlights of the GAA year.

11. Conan Byrne goal for St Pats

The St Patrick's Athletic midfielder left us gasping for breath in March with an amazing goal from well inside his own half during the Saints 4-0 win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

12. David Clarke triple save against Dublin

It was certainly a night to forget for Mayo as they were pummeled by the Dubs at Croke Park in the National League. Clarke escaped with some credit for an unbelievable triple save.

13. Sean Powter goal v Mayo

The wing-back was included in Ireland's International Rules squad on the back of his summer performances. His goal in the Rebels narrow qualifier defeat to Mayo was a piece of brilliance.

14. Gary Ringrose try v Clermont

Garry Ringrose scored a try for the ages from inside his own half as Leinster fell agonisingly short of a victory over Clermont in Lyon in their Champions Cup quarter-final.

15. Gearoid McInerney hit on Padraic Maher

Padraic Maher's hit on Joe Canning in 2016 was a turning point in the 2016 semi-final but he was on the receiving end in August when McInerney levelled him with a shoulder.

16. Paul O'Donovan retains his world gold

Olympic silver medallist Paul O’Donovan retained his World lightweight single sculls title in Florida with a truly dominant display. His competitors were only ever racing for silver.

